Raiders Cut Ties With 3 Players, Including Former Fernando Mendoza Teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ roster feels more talented than it has in recent years, so that means some good players will have to get cut before the start of the season. With training camp starting, the team signed three new players, but that meant three other players had to get cut.

The Raiders announced that wide receiver Jonathan Brady, linebacker Chris Thomas and defensive tackle Laki Tasi were all let go to make room for the new players.

Tasi is the most surprising roster cut. He joined the Raiders last season as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway. He technically didn’t count against the roster. He was a rugby player back in Australia, but decided to transition to American football. He started as an offensive lineman, but the Raiders switched him to the defensive line this offseason. That may have been the first sign he wasn’t working out. At 6-foot-6, 373 pounds, he was one of the biggest players in the NFL, but he may just not have the skill to play football.

Brady was another surprise roster cut. He played with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in college, but went undrafted. He’s not going to get a chance to show what he can do with the quarterback in training camp.

Raiders Could Still Use Help at WR

With the cutting of Brady, the Raiders signed Deven Thompkins, but he’s not likely to make the 53-man roster. He has just 29 catches in his career.

Wide receiver is still an area of concern for the Raiders. Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor are the likely starters, but neither has ever been asked to be a No. 1 option. ESPN’s Ryan McFadden beleives the Raiders still need to address the wide receiver room.

“There are so many unknowns about Las Vegas’ wide receiver room, which is why it wouldn’t hurt the team to explore the possibility of adding reinforcements,” McFadden wrote. “Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen and Brandin Cooks are among the wide receivers still available as free agents. Kubiak was the pass game coordinator when Samuel was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and runs a similar offense that the All-Pro pass catcher is accustomed to.”

Raiders Also Could Use More CB Depth

The Raiders’ cornerback room is brimming with potential. Darien Porter could take a big leap in Year 2, Jermod McCoy could be a star if he’s healthy and Hezekiah Masses looked good in OTAs.

That’s not to mention proven veterans like Taron Johnson and Eric Stokes are on the roster. The cornerback group could be very good, but there are a lot of unknowns. McFadden doesn’t think it’s a bad idea to consider adding an additional cornerback.

“As for the cornerbacks, the Raiders brought back Eric Stokes and acquired slot cornerback Taron Johnson from the Bills,” McFadden wrote. “But the team’s confidence level in Darien Porter making strides in Year 2 and rookie Jermod McCoy not being hindered by the knee injury, which caused him to miss his final season in college, will determine if they add another outside cornerback.”