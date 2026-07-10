Raiders Revamp Backfield With Shocking Versatility Shift to Save Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders possess the cornerstone of their rushing attack. Ashton Jeanty led all NFL rookies with 975 yards rushing and 1,321 scrimmage yards, behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. The back forced the issue, inducing 43 missed tackles from opponents. On top of that, 780 of his hard hits occurred after contact. That says more about the line’s weak blocking. Similarly, the unit allowed 0.6 yards before contact, ranking near the bottom of the league, per Pro Football Focus.

If the Raiders want to return to the playoffs, subjecting their workhorse back to that level of punishment cannot continue. As a result, head coach Klint Kubiak decided to make wholesale changes. New players like fourth-rounder Mike Washington and veteran fullback Connor Heyward bring a different dynamic to the fold.

Ashton Jeanty’s 25 Touch, 188 Total Yard, 2 TD Performance vs the Texans Last Season… What can we expect from Jeanty with a new OL and QB in year 2? 👀 pic.twitter.com/E1Hd7K4HsP — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) July 3, 2026

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Kubiak’s Blueprint Incorporates Seattle Magic

Kubiak, as the son of a former head coach and quarterback, recognizes what the Raiders want to accomplish on the ground. Schematically, the Seahawks’ run game reveals Kubiak’s scheme. He loves running the outside zone, which creates cutback lines as the offensive line pushes the defense to slide horizontally.

Additionally, the film displayed a commitment to pre-snap motion, watching the defense shuttle to compensate. On top of that, Kubiak doesn’t employ a one-back system. Instead, he wants to feature a main back and a second-stringer, so both still enjoy a decent number of examples. For example, Seahawks rusher Kenneth Walker III enjoyed 252 touches (221 carries, 31 receptions) while backup Zach Charbonnet (184 carries, 20 receptions) signified a balanced running game.

Football Lineage Becomes a Usable Skill

Former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback/tight end Connor Heyward is well-acquainted with the NFL world. His brother Cameron is a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their father, Craig, made one Pro Bowl, playing 11 seasons as a fullback. Kubiak wants to use Heyward as a Swiss Army knife, a player that can carry the ball on the goal line or flex into the backfield to block, catching passes at a 69.8% clip. He expressed excitement about how the team will deploy him.

“When somebody shows you how much you could mean to an organization like Coach [Kubiak] told me, I couldn’t turn it down honestly. How could he use me? I watched the Seahawks‘ Super Bowl, but I had watched them all year. I knew he loved tight ends and he loved fullbacks, so this was just a perfect opportunity.”

Within the Kubiak offense, a sixth-generation relative of the Bill Walsh San Francisco 49ers offense, the fullback remains a relevant position. Watch for Heyward to be used in a split-back formation along with Jeanty.

Connor Heyward’s 1st career rushing touchdown!!🔥 Who had Connor Heyward first TD at +8000?? 🦗🦗pic.twitter.com/tGjBl1VY7m — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 16, 2025

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Rookie Brings Traits and Questions into the Room

Rookie Mike Washington Jr. amazed scouts at the 2026 NFL Combine with a 4.33 40-yard dash and the film to back up the stopwatch. Brandon Yeagan, according to Raiders.com writer Levi Edwards, effusively praised the former Razorback.

“Super productive, high character.” We were really excited. We feel like he’s a really good fit for Coach [Klint] Kubiak and Andrew [Janocko’s] scheme in the wide zone system. So, pretty fired [up] about him and the person he is, too.”

Mike Washington Jr. mixtape🤩👇 Him and Ashton Jeanty about to be a nasty duo 😤 pic.twitter.com/4p77EFKMfL — Raiders Lead (@RaidersLead) April 25, 2026

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Wins Could Boil Down to Running Efficiency

Along with the two newest backs, the Raiders added one of Fernando Mendoza’s former teammates, Roman Hemby, to the mix. Dylan Laube, a return specialist, also claims a spot. Yet, the biggest addition to the Las Vegas backfield is a player who will never carry the ball. Center Tyler Linderbaum earned multiple All-Pro nods, much in part to his ability to dominate in the run game. Jeanty is a building block. However, Kubiak’s plan could keep more tread on the metaphorical tire.