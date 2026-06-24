Seahawks Get Positive Outlook Despite Kenneth Walker III Exit

The Seattle Seahawks are entering the 2026 NFL season as the reigning Super Bowl champions. However, the team has one major concern on offense: their running game, which was a strength with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

However, Walker left Seattle via free agency and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during the Seahawks’ playoff run and will likely not be ready to start the season.

As a result, the pressure will be on Jadarian Price and the other veterans on the team to hit the ground running and produce by committee. While there are concerns about whether this can be successful, one person who isn’t worried is former Seahawks star Richard Sherman.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as big of an issue as you think it is because that’s just how running back in the National Football League is,” Sherman said on the June 24 edition of “The Richard Sherman Podcast.”

“Every year, there’s two or three running backs that come out of nowhere where you’re like, ‘Who is this undrafted guy that’s just taking over the league that’s that’s being explosive and maybe they’re not.‘ I think they feel like this committee can get the job done.”

Seahawks Could Lean More on Passing Game in 2026

Moreover, with the Seahawks having question marks in their running game, Sherman believes it will be an opportunity for the passing game to take the lead in the offense.

“I also think they’re going to be more reliant on their passing game,“ Sherman added. “I think that’s why they paid Rashid Shaheed. That’s why they got Tory Horton. They still have Cooper Kupp.

“I think they feel really good about what their passing game can become. And Brian Fleury is going to for sure use these guys. They’re going to run the ball, no question about it. But I think they’re going to pass the ball around the yard.

“You got the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, no matter how much the league disrespects him. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is coming back, and I think he’s going to continue to be a huge factor in this offense. They’re going to go as he goes.”

Jadarian Price Gets Shaun Alexander Comparison

Price might be getting the bulk of the carries to start the season, and with OTAs and mandatory minicamp behind them, those who cover the team got to see more of the player. Moreover, Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard gave an interesting comparison to another former Seahawks running back.

“He is all rocked up,“ Huard said in a June 13 video from Seattle Sports. “His upper body is massive, and it’s, I don’t want to say totally disproportional to the lower body, that’s not fair, but if the lower body was as big as the upper body, he might weigh like 230 pounds.

“He is that big in the upper body. But there’s just something, and I saw this on his tape, and I wanted to see it in person, there’s just some of the way he walks and moves. There’s some Shaun Alexander to him.”

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Price caught six passes on seven targets for 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.