Raiders Strike Deal With Former Cardinals 22-Game Starting DL

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ defensive line could be the defense’s biggest strength in 2025 but as the team learned last year, they need to make sure the depth is strong. Starters Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce all finished the year on Injured Reserve and missed a lot of games.

Despite that, the Raiders still had 38 sacks as a team and were top-15 in rushing yards allowed. Las Vegas wants to ensure again in 2025 that the defensive line will hold up if there are injuries and are adding some depth.

The team announced on March 25 that they have signed veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu to a contract. Fotu is a big body at 6-foot-5, 335 pounds. He’s not much of a pass rusher but he’s a stout run defender.

He first came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He spent four seasons with the team and started 21 games for the franchise. Last season, he moved to the New York Jets and started a game for them but was limited to two games due to injury.

Fotu will be playing behind Wilkins and Adam Butler but can be called upon to start if the Raiders need him to.

Could Raiders Target Mason Graham in Draft?

The Raiders have a few questionable position groups on the roster but the defensive line isn’t one of them. They have two proven stars in Wilkins and Crosby, an emerging star in Koonce and former top-10 draft pick Tyree Wilson showed improvement last season.

While the Raiders have bigger needs along the roster, general manager John Spytek comes from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and they were never scared to double down on the trenches With that in mind, Vic Tafur of The Athletic mocked Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham to the Raiders in a beat writer mock draft.

“Trading for quarterback Geno Smith allowed the Raiders to adopt a strict best-player-available approach here, and they couldn’t lose as they identified six Tier 1 studs,” Tafur wrote. “It came down to running back Ashton Jeanty or Graham, and the Raiders went with another disruptor up front, as they emulate the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning approach. Graham has a great first step, leverage, violence and a persistent motor and can also hold his own against the run. It will be like having two Christian Wilkins side by side and the Raiders can draft a starting RB in the second or third round.”

Other Positions Raiders Need to Consider

As Tafur noted, Jeanty will be tempting for the Raiders at No. 6. They have a huge need at running back and Jeanty could be a Pro Bowl-level player in Year 1.

The Raiders also need to upgrade at wide receiver and cornerback. The problem with those positions is that there likely isn’t one worth the No. 6 pick unless Colorado hybrid star Travis Hunter were to fall.

It’s easy to justify doubling down on the defensive line if the team doesn’t think there’s value in taking a running back at No. 6. Graham is appealing and if Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter falls to the Raiders, they’ll have to strongly consider taking him even though he doesn’t fill a need.

