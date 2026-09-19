Lions’ Week 2 Loss Sparks Intriguing Trade Idea for Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

Until the trade deadline comes and goes, the trade speculation regarding the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby won’t quiet down. While Crosby appears happy with the Silver and Black, that doesn’t mean the Raiders won’t get calls leading up to the trade deadline on Nov. 10.

Moreover, Crosby showed in Week 1 that he’s his usual disruptive self, and even Las Vegas is taking steps like putting him on a snap count to ensure the veteran edge rusher can play well not just this season, but well into his 30s.

Despite the Raiders putting Crosby on a slight load management plan, the veteran edge rusher was still impactful, earning a 90.5 PFF grade in the win against Miami. Moreover, he recorded eight pressures, two sacks, one QB hit, and five hurries.

With Crosby showing he’s performing at a level many expect, Zachary Rotman of FanSided floated a trade idea in a Sept. 18 article that would send Crosby to the Detroit Lions, who are coming off a Week 2 loss and desperately need help on defense if they want to be a playoff team this season.

In his trade idea, Rotman has Crosby heading to Detroit in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick. The Raiders initially got two first-round picks when they traded Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens this past offseason.

Lions Urged to Take Risk With Trading Two First Rounders

Trading two first-round picks is always risky for any team, but with the Lions trying to win now and having key players in their prime years, it might be a risk that they’ll need to take.

“Admittedly, the odds of a Maxx Crosby trade are probably slim, but the Las Vegas Raiders did agree to trade him over the summer, and they could very well do so again if the right deal presented itself,” Rotman wrote in his Sept. 18 article.

“Well, what about basically the exact same deal as the one that didn’t get completed? It’d be a risk for the Lions to part with a pair of first-round selections in exchange for a player who failed a physical with the Ravens, but Crosby certainly looked healthy when he recorded 1.5 sacks in Week 1.”

Raiders Managing Maxx Crosby’s Work Load

The question with Crosby is how he’ll age, since after this season he’ll be in his 30s. At least for the Raiders’ sake, they are looking to protect and keep Crosby fresh. ESPN Raiders writer Ryan McFadden said he wasn’t caught off guard that the team took this load management approach with the 29-year-old.

“It looks like a sign of load management, and this is something that’s not surprising,” McFadden said on the Sept. 15 edition of “Raiders Collective.” “You’re talking about your top defensive player. He’s 29 years old, coming off an offseason knee procedure. He’s had multiple surgeries in the past, and to me, this is about preserving his career and making sure you’re able to get him playing at a high level for the duration of his contract.

“So that’s why I’m not shocked about Klint Kubiak’s call to rest him for that extended period of time. When you go back to the league meetings, general manager John Spytek said they were going to have conversations with Crosby about potentially managing his snap count because of that. Because you kind of want to let him have longevity.”