Marcus Allen Gets Blunt on Raiders, Fernando Mendoza Situation

One of the major question marks that the Las Vegas Raiders have as training camp approaches is the quarterback position. Will head coach Klint Kubiak go with the veteran Kirk Cousins or hand the keys to the offense over to the No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza?

Should the Silver and Black go with Cousins, it would allow Mendoza to learn from the sidelines, and the Raiders can ease him into life as a professional rather than tossing him into the fire.

The decision will be made soon, and former Raiders running back Marcus Allen shared his thoughts on the situation and what the organization should do with their young signal-caller.

“I don’t have any idea what their plan is,” Allen said during a July 10 appearance on NFL Network. “I’ve heard that he may sit and watch, and I’ve also heard that he’s doing well and there’s a chance he may play. We’ll have to find out. Personally, I don’t mind younger players sitting, watching and learning.”

Last season for the Indiana Hoosiers, Mendoza played 724 total snaps, leading to an 87.9 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he threw for 2,758 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions while also recording 16 big-time throws and nine turnover-worthy plays. On the ground, Mendoza added 200 scramble yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Allen Has Faith In Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Decision

Regardless of what the Raiders decide to do with Mendoza, Allen is backing the decision of general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak.

“The pressure and expectation of being the No. 1 pick, along with the amount of money guys are being paid, means we often throw players out there when they may not be ready or may not have the personnel around them to really facilitate an opportunity to be successful,” Allen added.

“It all depends on management and what they want to do; I have faith in [Spytek]. I think he’s going to do a great job.”

Fernando Mendoza Gets Strong Advice From Maxx Crosby

Aside from performing on the field, Mendoza will also have to convince the veteran players to follow him as their leader. Mendoza will need to go from convincing players his age to follow him to grown men in their late 20s and 30s, which won’t be an easy task.

Nonetheless, Maxx Crosby is giving the young Raiders signal-caller blunt advice, which is to stay true to himself as Mendoza heads into his first season in the league.

“If you’re not genuine, guys pick up on that real quick because college is different,” Crosby told Mendoza during the Raiders QB’s appearance on the July 7 edition of “The Rush With Maxx Crosby.”

“You’re growing as a man; you’re trying to figure out who you are and evolve as a leader, and you’re still going to school. You’re just trying to figure out life and how to operate. But once you get to the league, everyone’s a grown man. Dudes have full families.

“They have different types of motivations, and everyone’s coming from a different walk of life. So being genuine, you’ll never go wrong. And trust me, I’m a little weird too. I do a lot of s—. I’m not saying you’re weird, but I’m off the wall sometimes, and I’ll say some s—.”