Raiders Told to Let $12 Million Starter Walk in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of their worst season in over a decade and there are likely major changes coming. After a very good 2023, the defense has taken a step back this season.

Much of that is due to injury but there have also been some players who have regressed. Safety Marcus Epps had his season end early due to a torn ACL but he was playing poorly before the injury.

The two-year, $12 million contract he signed in 2023 expires after the season, and The Athletic’s Tashan Reed believes the Raiders should let him walk in free agency.

“Marcus Epps was a good starter in 2023, but he sharply regressed in 2024 before suffering a torn ACL early in the season,” Reed wrote in a Dec. 19 column. He’ll be 29 next season. Especially if the Raiders spend big on [Tre’von] Moehrig, it could make sense to go younger and cheaper at the other safety spot.”

Epps has been a team captain and is very good against the run, but his struggles in the passing game make it difficult to rely on him. If the Raiders do look to re-sign him, it would likely be at a discount. He does have value as a team leader and veteran but perhaps the team could bring in a young player with upside as an eventual replacement.

Raiders Urged to Retain Robert Spillane

The Raiders have a number of key players on expiring contracts that they would likely hope to retain. Linebacker Robert Spillane has to be atop the list. The team has had a very hard time finding capable linebackers over the last decade and Spillane is the best one they’ve had in a long time.

Reed believes Las Vegas needs to bring him back.

“Spillane has played at a Pro Bowl level since signing with the Raiders in 2023,” Reed wrote. “He is one of the team’s most influential leaders and should be re-signed in free agency.”

Spillane was top-10 in the NFL in tackles last season and is on pace to do it again this season. He’s also had five interceptions since joining the team. The Raiders should strongly consider giving him a long-term contract before he reaches free agency.

Other Free Agents Raiders Should Retain

Many of the Raiders’ key free agents are on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback Nate Hobbs, defensive end Malcolm Koonce and safety Tre’von Moehrig are all players who have done enough to earn another contract.

Koonce might be the trickiest as he’s missed the entire 2024 season with an injury. His only productive season was last year so the Raiders may be willing to give him a one-year contract and nothing else. Hobbs is an important piece and is one of the better slot cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy.

Moehrig had a slow start to his career but has come a long way in the last two seasons. He’s cemented himself as a very good safety and considering the Raiders used a second-round pick on him when he was drafted, they may be more inclined to bring him back.