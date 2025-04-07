Hi, Subscriber

Mark Davis Assigns Blame for Failed Raiders HC & GM Hires

  • 29 Shares
  • Updated
mark davis
Getty
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no strangers to changing coaching and front office regimes. The team can’t seem to find long-term solutions at head coach or general manager.

Since owner Mark Davis took over the team in 2011, he has hired five different general managers and six different head coaches. That’s not even mentioning interim head coaches and general managers.

With the hiring of Pete Carroll as head coach and John Spytek as general manager this offseason, the Raiders are set to have their third different general manager and head coach pairing in three years.

Davis has started to get a reputation for being impatient and he’s consistently made the wrong hires. That said, he’s taking accountability for his mistakes.

“I just didn’t get it right,” Davis admitted, via The Athletic. “That’s all there is to it.”

Davis’ father Al Davis had a background as a coach before becoming an owner. Mark Davis never learned football at that level. This is why he’s enlisted former superstar quarterback Tom Brady for help.

He’s relying heavily on the new Raiders minority owner to get the train back on the tracks. If Carroll and Spytek finally turn Las Vegas into a playoff team, Brady is going to get a lot of credit for that.

Davis is certainly high on what the team is building this time around.

“You always want to compete, but you have to be honest,” Davis said. “Are we going to win the Super Bowl this year? I don’t know … it’s possible.”

Carroll Talks Quiet Free Agency

The Raiders started the offseason with a bang. They hired Carroll and Spytek after a widely reported Ben Johnson pursuit. They also tried to trade for Matthew Stafford before landing Geno Smith.

But once free agent started, the team got quiet. Though the Raiders didn’t add any big-name free agents, Carroll is happy with the players they signed.

“We’ve got guys that have the mentality coming in here that they have something to prove,” Carroll said in his recent media availability. “I’m always looking for guys who have got a chip on their shoulder, and (safety) Jeremy Chinn is excited about coming to the program. … El-Rob (linebacker Elandon Roberts) is going to be a fantastic addition calling the defenses, and we just locked in (linebacker) Devin White — what a story he’s going to be.

“(Cornerback) Eric Stokes, holy shoot, that guy is exactly the kind of guy I’m looking for in that spot. Signing Isaiah (Pola-Mao) was a really big deal, too. Our safeties are long and fast, our corners are faster. It’s going to be a competitive group. … Can’t wait.”

Spytek Addresses Losing Key Players

The Raiders did lose a number of starters from last season. They had wanted to retain most of them but many proved to be too expensive.

Spytek discussed what went into not bringing back many of their top free agents.

“We just try to be intelligently aggressive, and I know we’re not gonna make everybody happy with that approach,” Spytek said. “We lost some good players — when you get to free agency, you’re always gonna lose good players.”

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Alex Cappa's headshot A. Cappa
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
Jeremy Chinn's headshot J. Chinn
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Lonnie Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Raheem Mostert's headshot R. Mostert
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Geno Smith's headshot G. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Ian Thomas's headshot I. Thomas
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Devin White's headshot D. White
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Mark Davis Assigns Blame for Failed Raiders HC & GM Hires

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x