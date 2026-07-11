Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gets Big 49ers Take Before Training Camp

The future of Maxx Crosby remains a topic of conversation as training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders nears. After the failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through, the Crosby speculation wasn’t as loud as it was at the start of the offseason.

Free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft saw no concrete rumors beyond minor speculation. Nonetheless, when the Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett, conversations about Crosby’s future with the Raiders were once again thrust back into the spotlight.

With the 2026 NFL season inching closer, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report put out eight bold predictions for training camp, one of which is that the San Francisco 49ers will trade for Crosby.

“I think the 49ers have been slow-playing their edge-rusher situation, waiting to see how things develop with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams as both recover from torn ACLs,” Gagnon wrote in a July 10 article.

“Bosa still has a chance to be back for Week 1, but who knows how much of a factor he can be, and Williams is a huge question mark anyway. That being the case, look for a desperate veteran team in win-now mode to make a splash move for Maxx Crosby this summer.”

Despite dealing with his injury, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense last season with the Raiders, earning a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Should the Raiders Hold Onto Maxx Crosby?

Gagnon sounds confident that Crosby will be his dominant self after his left knee meniscus injury. As a result, he doesn’t feel it would be ideal for the Silver and Black to hold on to a defensive player who will be 29 before the start of the 2026 season and be on the back end of his prime years.

“Of course, the Raiders already showed their hand by agreeing to trade Crosby to the Ravens this offseason before Baltimore backed out of the deal over medical concerns,” Gagnon added in his article.

“The soon-to-be 29-year-old is still awesome but may be nearing the back side of his prime, and it makes little sense for a rebuilding team to keep him around on that kind of contract.

“What does make sense is trading him to an NFC team that is ready and trying to win now, needs edge help and happens to be located in the same region in which Crosby started his NFL career.”

Maxx Crosby Appears Ready to Go for Week 1 in Latest Update

Regardless of whether he gets traded before the summer is over or not, Crosby will be ready to go once Week 1 rolls around. On the June 30 edition of “The Rush With Maxx Crosby,” the Raiders star shared the latest on his recovery as he prepares for training camp.

“These past few weeks have been incredible,” Crosby said. “Super productive. Super excited. We have a big chunk of this rehab coming up that is the final touch, where I can get cut free. So I’m feeling amazing. Everything’s going incredible.

“We’re ahead of schedule, feeling amazing, feeling great and feeling like myself. I’ve got my pep in my step. Being able to do some good work and being able to box, too, for the first time in a long time.”