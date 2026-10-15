Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gets Bears Take After Montez Sweat Suspension

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ two straight losses have allowed for the Maxx Crosby trade speculation to resurface. When the Silver and Black got off to a 3-0 start, the talk of Crosby’s future went quiet.

However, now with losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, along with games against the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on the horizon, the Raiders could be looking at 3-4. Nonetheless, both those games against the Bills and Rams are at home.

If that 3-4 scenario does happen, the speculation regarding Crosby will likely heat up heading into the Nov. 10 trade deadline. One potential team that could be calling the Raiders for Crosby is the Chicago Bears.

The Bears have lost Montez Sweat to a two-game suspension after the defensive end violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. As a result, Austen Bundy of FanSided believes that the suspension of Sweat should lead to Chicago making an offer for the Raiders star.

“The Bears own all of their future draft selections save for one across the next three years (a 2027 fifth-rounder given to the Arizona Cardinals),” Bundy wrote in an Oct. 14 article.

“Baltimore was willing to pay two first-rounders for Crosby, but that price will have inevitably dropped some because of the awkward reversal in interest. Chicago would be able to afford Las Vegas’ asking price, whatever it is, should it find conviction to make such a move.”

Bears Could Have More Cap Space

Crosby has played 282 total snaps so far this season, leading to an 89.7 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he has generated 30 total pressures, three sacks, 17 hurries, 10 QB hits, three stops, and two solo tackles.

Moreover, with Sweatz’s suspension, it could allow the Bears to have added cap space to make a move for someone like Crosby.

“Sweat’s voided guarantees would open up $15 million in cap space this year as well as the $21 million next year should the Bears choose to cut him immediately,” Bundy added.

“That may be a drastic choice considering they started the season hot and now have slipped to last place in the NFC North (yet still hold on to a Wild Card playoff spot). It’ll be a decision of integrity and PR should ownership and the front office determine the PED use to be unforgivable.”

Raiders Shouldn’t Close Door on Potential Maxx Crosby Offer

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco believes that a trade involving Crosby shouldn’t be off the table if the Raiders’ season does go off the rails after their 3-0 start to the campaign.

“You look at the next two weeks, they have Buffalo and the Rams,” Prisco said in an Oct. 12 video from CBS Sports. “If they lose both those games, they got obliterated on Sunday. If they lose both those games, that’s four straight. Then you go into the trade deadline and say, ‘Well, maybe we can get something for Crosby.’ If you look at their schedule, at the Jets and at the Niners, those aren’t picnics either.

“Even though the Jets aren’t a good team, that’s a long road trip. We saw what happened when we went to the Patriots and then the Seahawks in that program. Could you see them losing six straight? Sure you could. That means they’d probably make a change at quarterback.”