Raiders Receive Maxx Crosby Message Amid Two-Game Losing Streak

The Las Vegas Raiders have dropped two straight games, and the team is still 3-2. However, the Silver and Black could be 3-4 in the next two weeks, as they have the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams next on their schedule.

Nonetheless, both games are at home, so the Raiders will have a puncher’s chance so long as they don’t perform as they did against the New England Patriots in Week 5.

As a result, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco believes that a trade involving Maxx Crosby shouldn’t be off the table if the Raiders’ season does go off the rails after their 3-0 start to the campaign.

“You look at the next two weeks, they have Buffalo and the Rams,” Prisco said in an Oct. 12 video from CBS Sports. “If they lose both those games, they got obliterated on Sunday. If they lose both those games, that’s four straight. Then you go into the trade deadline and say, ‘Well, maybe we can get something for Crosby.’ If you look at their schedule, at the Jets and at the Niners, those aren’t picnics either.

“Even though the Jets aren’t a good team, that’s a long road trip. We saw what happened when we went to the Patriots and then the Seahawks in that program. Could you see them losing six straight? Sure you could. That means they’d probably make a change at quarterback.”

Maxx Crosby Might Not Be Part of Raiders’ Future

Moreover, while the Raiders did get off to a 3-0 start, the team is still in a rebuild, and by the time Las Vegas feels their rebuild is done, Crosby might not be part of the future.

“If you’re going to work toward the future with your young players and Mendoza, shouldn’t you consider trading Crosby again?” Prisco added. “Because I would. I don’t think he’s part of the future. By the time they’re good, he’s not going to be a part of it.

“You traded him once, put it out there again. At the trade deadline, maybe a desperate team, say Jacksonville, would make a deal to get a pass rusher.”

So far this season, Crosby has played 222 total snaps for the Raiders, leading to a 90.0 PFF grade. Furthermore, the veteran pass rusher has generated 25 total pressures, three sacks, 13 hurries, nine QB hits, three stops, and two solo tackles.

What Teams Could Use Maxx Crosby

Prisco believes that there will be some teams like the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys could be looking for pass rush help ahead of the trade deadline. As a result, the Raiders will probably get calls over Crosby, and how they perform in these next two weeks could influence how open they might be to listening to those offers.

“The Bears could use a pass rusher,” Prisco said. “The Cowboys could use a pass rusher. There’s a lot of teams that could use a pass rusher. I would put him out there and expose him to offers to see what you get back for him.”

It will be interesting to see how these next few weeks play out for the Raiders, as all these conversations could go away with a big win over the Bills at home in Week 6.