There was a lot that happened surrounding Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby this offseason, and he commented on his mindset heading into the 2026 season after going through the whole trade saga with the Baltimore Ravens:

“It really comes down to the preparation and having the mindset where every time I go out there I’m trying to impose my will. The reason I’ve been able to be put in this position and loved by the fans and be in a spot to lead is because of my actions. Every single day, I come in here with intentionality and want to improve and show the guys how it’s done. You can’t just be great by being smart.”

It’s in the past, and there’s a good sense between both Crosby and the Raiders organization of excitement that he’s still on the roster.

And NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt has a bold message regarding Crosby for the 2026 season.

Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Pinned to Win Major Award After Season

Kyle Brandt pinned Maxx Crosby as his choice to win Defensive Player of the Year, saying, “I’m going to start with a quote from Kobe Bryant in which he said ‘Everything negative, pressure, challenges, it’s an opportunity for me.’ And I look at a guy who not only channels Kobe but takes opportunitites, has pressure, has challenges. …Guys my Defensive Player of the Year is Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Brandt went on to speak in what he believes is Crosby’s perspective and why he chose him over guys like Kyle Hamilton and Will Anderson Jr., who his co-workers picked for DPOY.

“Bring it. I’m back. I’m mad. I have never been more motivated. I am never gonna channel the Black Mamba more than I have this year.”

Crosby has received numerous votes back in 2022 and 2023 for Defensive Player of the Year, when he had the best stretch of his career, recording 179 total tackles, 27 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Perhaps 2026 is the year where he takes his game to another level, especially having that chip on his shoulder.

Dolphins Head Coach Comments on Crosby Ahead of Week 1 Matchup

With the Raiders set to host the Dolphins in Week 1, Miami head coach Jeff Hafley commented on Maxx Crosby, saying, “He’s one of the elite defenders in the league who plays with a relentless motor. You can’t just go into a game and say, ‘Hey, everybody take it nice and easy, Maxx.’ No, you better know where he is.

“But then there’s times when we’re going to use our rules and play football,” Hafley added. “And then there’s times when he’s a guy that you better game-plan around because he’s another guy that can wreck a game. And we’ve all seen him do that.”

It would be a huge statement for Crosby to go out and record multiple sacks after an offseason full of uncertainty.