Maxx Crosby Sends Glowing Praise on Raiders Late-Round Draft Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to enter a new era with star pass rusher Maxx Crosby and a bunch of new faces, and one has already caught his attention — 2026 fifth-round pick Hezekiah Masses.

According to multiple reports, Masses was already taking first-team reps on defense.

“That guy looks store bought and ready to go,” JT The Brick said on his YouTube channel. “That guy looks like you went to a cornerback store and picked him out from behind the glass and said, ‘Go out and play.’ I’m excited to see him play more.”

Crosby is also excited to see Masses in action, appearing on the Ball with the Family podcast to share his thoughts on the rookie.

Maxx Crosby Sends Glowing Praise on Raiders Rookie Hezekiah Masses

Maxx Crosby went into detail explaining why Hezekiah Masses is already showing why he is more than just a fifth-round rookie.

“He was an All-American last year. In OTAs, that dude looks different bro,” Crosby said regarding Masses. “He’s different. He’s making plays everywhere. … He carries himself a little bit different than most rookies you see. I think he’s got an opportunity to play a lot.”

Masses led the FBS in interceptions (3) last season and gives the Raiders a young playmaker in the secondary who has some major upside.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had this to say about Masses heading into the 2026 NFL Draft:

“Masses has the ball production (FBS-best 18 passes defended in 2025) that gets your attention — and the tape that keeps you intrigued. He is aggressive from press, with the feet and reactive movements to mirror and match in man. He uses his peripherals to feel route combinations and keep tabs on the quarterback, although his impatience to prevent plays also leads to early contact and flags.”

With 4.46 speed, Masses has plenty of potential.

Masses Could Have Major Role in 2026

It’ll be great if Hezekiah Massiah can outperform expectations during his rookie year.