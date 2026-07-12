Out of all the fan bases in the NFL, it’s honestly a surprise that Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby vehemently dislikes the Los Angeles Chargers’ fan base.

The Chargers are, in a way, notorious for not having a relatively strong fan base, with the team moving from San Diego back in 2017. Regardless of that, they are one of the three teams the Raiders have to face twice a year, and Crosby didn’t hold back on his thoughts regarding the fan base.

Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Doesn’t Hold Back on Chargers Fan Base

Speaking with streamer Neon, Maxx Crosby expressed his feelings towards the Chargers and what makes the fan base stand out.

“I got a f***ing late hit on [Justin] Herbert this year. He was barking in my ear and I f***ing shoved him and he went flying down. Their fan base came at me like, you f***ing junkie crackhead motherf***er, like nonstop…I’m like, damn, but they’re crazy though. But, that’s just part of it, you know what I mean?”

Neon then asked Crosby who he believes is the most toxic fan base, to which Crosby replied with, “I think the Chargers low key. Chargers do because they got a smaller fan base. They started in San Diego, so it’s like more, it’s more, you know, they’re not really an LA team. They’re not from LA. So, their fans like feel like they need to be louder because they don’t have as many. [They] don’t have numbers like us [Raiders] so they’re real toxic.

I respect it though because like if it pisses me off that means they’re probably doing a pretty good job of talking sh*t and they don’t stop.”

Looks like Chargers fans will have the Raiders’ matchups circled on their calendars now.

Crosby, Tyler Linderbaum Land in Top Ten Position Rankings

Speaking of Maxx Crosby, he landed on ESPN’s top ten pass rushers at No. 4 based on input from executives, coaches, and scouts around the NFL.

“Voters who value a complete game — relentless play from start to finish — rank Crosby very high,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “He has the best motor of any defensive player.”

‘You’re getting a complete body of work with Maxx; he does everything well,’ an AFC executive said. Pass rush, splash plays, great against the run, high motor, tackles in the backfield.”

Another Raider, big-ticket free agent Tyler Linderbaum, was also named in a top ten list, landing No. 8 among the top guards and centers.

“He’s known as an elite run blocker,” Fowler wrote. “But in the passing game, he also ranked second among centers in pass block win rate (97.2%) last season.

‘A heavy-handed center that can get to the second level,’ a veteran NFL defensive coach said. There aren’t many of those at the center position who can do that at a high level. And he can run the show from a communication standpoint.”

The Raiders will be expecting a lot from both Crosby and Linderbaum as the team heads into a new era, with Fernando Mendoza expected to grow into the franchise quarterback.