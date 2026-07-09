Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Sends 2-Word Message to Packers’ Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby may not be teammates with Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs anymore, but that doesn’t mean he has stopped supporting him.

With Jacobs landing on the NFL’s annual Top 100 Players list at No. 74, Crosby tweeted out, “Living Legend. “

But is this an appropriate response given what’s surrounding Jacobs off the field right now?

Is Maxx Crosby’s Message Appropriate Given Josh Jacobs’ Recent News?

In late May, Josh Jacobs was booked into Brown County Jail in Hobart, Wisconsin for the following charges:

Battery – Domestic Abuse

Criminal Damage to Property – Domestic Abuse

Disorderly Conduct – Domestic Abuse

Strangulation and Suffocation

Intimidation of a Victim

However, according to Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, he’s denying the allegations.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

According to Nick Witwer of WFRV news, Jacobs’ case remains open, writing, “The star running back was then released from custody and was expected to make his initial appearance in court on May 26, but that appearance was canceled after the Brown County District Attorney’s Office requested more time to investigate the case.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee confirmed to Local Five on Monday morning that no decision has yet been made on whether or not to criminally charge Jacobs for his role in the reported incident.”

Crosby Slated for Monster Year

Every offseason, ESPN asks NFL executives, coaches, and scouts for their thoughts on the league’s top players at each position and ranks the top 10 players at each position. Crosby, after racking up 73 total tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 53 total pressures in 935 snaps last season, ranked fourth among all pass rushers.

“He’s a bad motherf—er,” an NFC exec said. “Versus the run, the pass, whatever. He’s a pain in the ass all game.”

“You’re getting a complete body of work with Maxx; he does everything well,” an AFC executive said. “Pass rush, splash plays, great against the run, high motor, tackles in the backfield.”

However, they agreed that Crosby’s desire to stay on the field often leads to injuries, causing wear and tear on his body.

That’s been the case for the All-Pro pass rusher, who was shut down in 2025 and missed two games even if he wanted to still play, and missed five games in 2024 due to injury.

The hope is that won’t be the case in 2026, now that the team re-signed Malcolm Koonce and signed former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Kwity Paye, who can help take some reps and allow Crosby to be healthy for the duration of the season.