Dolphins Starter Has Words for ‘Hothead’ Maxx Crosby Before Week 1 Raiders Clash

As if Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby doesn’t have enough bulletin board material heading into the regular season opener, Miami Dolphins left tackle Patrick Paul, who will be in charge of trying to contain No. 98, didn’t hold back when describing the Raiders’ star pass rusher this week.

Crosby, who went from being traded to the Baltimore Ravens to the Ravens backing out of the deal due to concern centered on the uncertainty of Crosby’s durability after a couple of seasons due to a “degenerative knee issue”, is already heading into the season with a chip on his shoulder.

And Paul just gave him another piece of extra motivation.

Dolphins Tackle Patrick Paul Just Gave Maxx Crosby An Extra Piece of Motivation

Speaking with the Dolphins media, Patrick Paul talked in detail on his thoughts regarding Maxx Crosby.

“I think with him he’s a dynamic player. So with him, just beating him to a spot. Getting your hands on him. Getting him off his game. He likes to play with a lot of swagger so just, you know, getting him displaced off his game. …He’s a high motor player. I think their defense runs off his motor and he’s a great player.”

Paul was then asked if Crosby’s trash talk falls into that aspect of having a high motor, to which he replied “I feel like yeah, he’s a hothead so a lot of those things you could get into his game with that but I mean, he’s a great player.”

Calling Crosby a hothead is the kind of comment that tends to find its way onto a locker room bulletin board, and given Crosby’s track record of playing with an edge, it’s fair to wonder whether Paul just handed him extra motivation.

Additional Context: The Matchup and the History

The last time these two teams met, Dolphins lineman Liam Eichenberg baited Crosby into a personal foul penalty, which is likely what the Dolphins intend to do once again in Week 1.

“He’s a great player, but he’s kind of easy to aggravate,” Eichenberg said after the game. “It’s nice when we get an extra 15 [yards].”

The numbers back up Miami’s seriousness about this matchup. Last season, Crosby logged 935 defensive snaps, posted a 79.7 overall PFF grade, and racked up 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries and 12 QB hits, to go with 46 solo tackles against the run.

For the Raiders, Paul’s comments are just another reminder of the respect and gamesmanship Crosby commands across the league. And why he has NFL analysts like Kyle Brandt already predicting he’ll win the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year award.