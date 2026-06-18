Raiders Predicted to Trade $106 Million Star to AFC East Team

Despite renewed interest in a possible Maxx Crosby trade, the Las Vegas Raiders don’t seem keen on moving the veteran pass rusher. They already agreed to trade him once this offseason, but that deal fell apart.

Both sides seem happy to continue their partnership. Crosby has said that he’s content with how things worked out. However, if the Raiders struggle to begin the season, it could make sense to start exploring another trade.

The New England Patriots have been willing to wheel and deal this offseason. If they feel like they are a star pass rusher away from contending for another Super Bowl, Crosby could make sense for them. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report predicted that the Raiders would trade Crosby to the Patriots at the deadline.

“The Raiders will go through rough patches as they grow together, but Crosby, who turns 29 in August, may not have many optimal years left. General manager John Spytek may decide it’s best to trade the star edge-rusher for a first-round pick and more while he’s still playing at a Pro Bowl level on a team that may be a year or two away from playoff contention,” Moton wrote. “The New England Patriots may seek help for their pass rush in the second half of the upcoming campaign. They allowed K’Lavon Chaisson to walk in free agency. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Harold Landry III underwent offseason knee surgery.

“New England can offer Las Vegas its 2027 first-rounder, 2028 second-rounder and a player to jump-start trade discussions for Crosby.”

Will Crosby Be a Raider Next Year?

It’s easy to disregard Crosby trade speculation, considering that he has reaffirmed his commitment to the Raiders. From Las Vegas’ perspective, they’re not going to want to take a lesser package than the two first-round picks they were going to get from the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots don’t have a first-round pick in 2028 due to the A.J. Brown trade, so they aren’t likely to offer up two to the Raiders. Now, adding a high-value player could convince the Raiders to make the trade, but they won’t be eager to give him up for a lesser price.

Whether or not Crosby is on the Raiders this time next year will likely depend on how the team plays. If they can show improvement in 2026, it’s easy to see them keeping the star pass rusher in hopes of making a run in 2027.

Crosby Nearing Return From Injury

The Raiders also aren’t going to really consider trading Crosby until he is able to pass a physical. They don’t want to risk going through the same thing they did with the Ravens.

According to Crosby, he is expecting to get back on the field soon and is feeling healthy.

“I’m real close,” Crosby said. “I’m at that point where it’s like, I forget (that I’m injured). I’m at the point where I’m almost there, but I forget that I need to relax a little bit. So, that’s been the biggest battle right now because I’m almost back to being out there.”