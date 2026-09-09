Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Handed Potential Trade Idea Involving Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby will have a chip on his shoulder when he takes the field in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. This offseason, the Baltimore Ravens traded for the veteran pass rusher, but the deal fell through after he failed his physical.

Crosby underwent surgery in Jan. 2026 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, and perhaps the Ravens had buyer’s remorse. Nonetheless, Crosby will be looking to show he’s the same disruptive edge rusher.

The question is whether Crosby is his normal self and whether that translates to wins and a competitive Raiders team. If Crosby produces at the level many have come to expect, but the Silver and Black struggle through the first two months of the season, teams could reignite trade rumors around him.

Nov. 10 is the trade deadline, and Jerry Trotta of FanSided believes the Dallas Cowboys will look to make a splash in the form of Crosby. In his trade pitch, Trotta has the Raiders star heading to Texas for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

“It feels like there’s a magnet slowly pulling Maxx Crosby from Las Vegas to Dallas,” Trotta wrote in a Sept. 8 article. “The Cowboys’ interest in the five-time Pro Bowler is well-documented after they finished as runners-up in the Crosby sweepstakes back in March, before the Ravens backed out of their agreement.

“Jones stoked the flames again at training camp, saying that he never lost interest in Crosby, and Dallas’ newfound $33 million gives them just enough cap room to facilitate a trade and absorb the edge rusher’s $30 million salary.”

Should the Raiders Be Open to Trading Maxx Crosby?

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Moreover, Trotta notes that for the rebuilding Raiders team, securing the two draft picks might be too much to pass on. Perhaps if the team is below .500 around the trade deadline, they could be more open to trading Crosby.

“It was reported in the aftermath that Dallas offered as much as the No. 12 overall pick and their 2027 second-rounder,” Trotta added in his article. “A similar package should get a deal done this time around. Jerry Jones could sweeten the pot and make it a 2028 conditional second-rounder that could turn into a first based on playing time, team success or performance benchmarks. But that feels unnecessary.

“In this scenario, the Raiders would add a first-rounder in what could be a historic 2027 draft class, plus a 2028 second-rounder. That’d be a terrific haul. The Cowboys, meanwhile, would land their big fish and potentially transform a below-average defense into a very good one.”

Maxx Crosby Would Elevate Cowboys Defense

In July, Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The FAN noted that trading for Crosby would take the Cowboys’ defense to another level in a competitive NFC East and conference as a whole.

“I think this would be the Purple People Eaters, the Fearsome Foursome, the Grits Blitz, the Steel Curtain,” Broaddus said in a July 28 video from 105.3 The FAN. “Just name them all. Just name every defense that’s ever been great and yes, Maxx Crosby would make this defense great.

“Maxx Crosby plays some run defense. Maxx Crosby gets tackles behind the line; Maxx Crosby gets sacks. Yes, he will help this defense. That would be incredible.”