Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gives Strong Take on Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker III

Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby is used to see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in this rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nonetheless, this past offseason, the Chiefs, who missed the playoffs last season, signed Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Moreover, this signing has paid off right out of the gate for Kansas City. Through three games, Walker has played 151 total snaps, leading to a 90.6 overall PFF grade.

Walker carried the ball 65 times for 360 rushing yards while averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground and two touchdowns. He also forced 34 missed tackles and averaged 4.7 yards after contact per attempt.

In the passing game, Walker caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns. As a result, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby knows the defense will have its work cut out for it trying to contain him.

“He’s been running the ball really well,” Crosby told reporters on Sept. 30. “He’s off to a great start. Everyone knows him. He was a Super Bowl MVP. He’s had a lot of success in this league. I played him in 2022 in Seattle, and he had a pretty good game. He’s extremely shifty. He’s quick, fast, and has great vision. He’s patient as a runner.

“The Chiefs obviously made a great decision by getting a guy like that. He offers a lot of different things for that offense. He’s going to be a challenge. There are a lot of things that go into that, but we definitely got to work on it.”

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby on Facing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Meanwhile, Crosby also shared what it’s been like facing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the two add another chapter to their friendly rivalry.

“It is war,” Crosby added. “These are the games, every game you circle, every single game, and some games you might circle twice. Division games count for a little bit more for sure. There’s a lot of history there. It goes way back before even my time.

“Pat and I have had some great battles back and forth individually and our teams as well. I have a lot of respect for him. We know every time we see each other what time it is, and I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Klint Kubiak on Kenneth Walker III Ahead of Week 4

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will be looking to feed his defense insight on Walker, as he was the Seattle Seahawks‘ offensive coordinator last season and knows the Chiefs’ running back inside and out.

Furthermore, Kubiak knows more than anyone on the Raiders coaching staff how dangerous Walker can be and shared his thoughts on facing his former player.

“[Walker is] playing like one of the best backs in the NFL,” Kubiak said on the Sept. 29 edition of “1-on-1.” “So, we have a big challenge. He’s an elite talent. Love coaching him [and] he’s one of the best backs in the NFL for a reason. He’s making plays; he can catch the ball out of the backfield. He can do it all.”