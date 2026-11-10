Insider Issues Maxx Crosby Update After Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Las Vegas Raiders made one move on Nov. 10, sending veteran QB Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 third-round pick. Moreover, it wasn’t only Cousins’ name in the trade speculation.

Maxx Crosby was the name in the trade speculation conversation over the last handful of weeks, especially when the Silver and Black were in the middle of their four-game losing streak.

Nonetheless, at 4-5, some teams were hopeful that the Raiders would have a different tone and trade the veteran edge rusher. On Nov. 10, NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared an update on Crosby as Las Vegas did receive calls for their defensive lineman.

“The Raiders received calls over the last few weeks about DE Maxx Crosby, but the answer was he isn’t being moved and is staying in Las Vegas,“ Schultz wrote on X on Nov. 10, citing sources. “Some thought that could change with the Kirk Cousins trade today, but Crosby is a Raider, and the future with Fernando Mendoza begins now.”

Crosby has played 539 total snaps for the Raiders this season so far, leading to an 85.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he has generated 44 total pressures, five sacks, 24 hurries, and 15 QB hits while also registering 12 stops and 12 solo tackles.

Maxx Crosby Had No Desire to Leave the Raiders

Midway through the season, Crosby is showing that he’s healthy and productive. As a result, it’s no surprise that teams were calling Las Vegas to see if there was a way to work out a trade for Crosby as contenders wanted to bolster their pass rush.

Despite the Silver and Black being in the middle of a rebuild and the team one game under .500, Crosby stated after the Week 9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that he doesn’t want out and the team didn’t have any intention of trading him.

“I don’t pay attention to that at all,“ Crosby told reporters after the loss to the 49ers. “I play for the Raiders [and] I expect to play for the Raiders, and that’s all that matters to me; I love this team and plan on being here for a very long time.”

Kirk Morrison on Kirk Cousins Trade to Vikings

As far as the Cousins trade, former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison shared his thoughts on the team’s decision to trade the veteran QB now rather than holding onto the player.

“It’s a huge deal, but it’s one the Raiders had to make,” Morrison said during a Nov. 10 appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Fernando Mendoza is the future, and there was no right point in the season to put him out there because of how Kirk Cousins has played.

“He’s been phenomenal, to be honest. He has 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he’s really helped this football team grow culturally. He’s been the guy who’s helped Klint Kubiak instill his culture.”

Cousins had been performing well for the Raiders, recording a passer rating of 97.1 with 2,340 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine games this season, per StatMuse.