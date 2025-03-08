Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Cut Ties With Veteran WR Who Is Coming out of Retirement

  • 29 Shares
  • Updated
michael gallup
Getty
Former Raiders WR Michael Gallup.

Heading into training camp last year, the Las Vegas Raiders were expecting Michael Gallup to have an impact as their third or fourth wide receiver. However, right before training camp actually started, Gallup chose to retire from the NFL.

He was only 28 at the time and it looks like a year off has rejuvenated him. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gallup is planning to make a comeback this offseason. The Raiders controlled his rights but they announced that they had released him outright.

This will allow the wide receiver to go straight into free agency. Las Vegas has a new front office and coaching staff from when Gallup was with the team last season so it’s not a surprise they’d let him go test free agency.

There should be some interest in the veteran wide receiver around the NFL. It’s been a long time since he had his lone thousand-yard season in 2019 but he may still be able to be productive and is only 29. Plenty of teams need wide receiver depth and perhaps a return to the Dallas Cowboys could make some sense. He’s also from Atlanta so he could potentially take a look at the Falcons as a possible landing spot.

WR Becoming One of Raiders’ Biggest Needs

With the trade for Geno Smith, quarterback is no longer a need for the Raiders. It was their biggest need heading into the offseason but they’ve at least got a short-term solution at the position.

Wide receiver now arguably becomes their biggest need. Jakobi Meyers is the only wide receiver on the roster who has had more than 600 receiving yards in a season. Even Meyers is more of a No. 2 wide receiver.

The Raiders need a bonafide No. 1 option. The team could look at Chris Godwin in free agency but he’s also more of a high-end No. 2 than a No. 1. Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is considered the best wide receiver in the draft class and could now be the target at No. 6 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Raiders could also still consider a trade for Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf. That may be less likely following the Smith trade. Regardless, Las Vegas is going to try to find an upgrade at wide receiver this offseason.

Raiders Praised for Smtih Trade

It wasn’t a huge surprise that the Raiders traded for Smith but it did appear for a long time that the team would be aggressive in drafting a quarterback. Instead, they’ve chosen to build around Smith.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic gave the Raiders a “B+” grade for making the deal.

“Carroll and the 34-year-old Smith reunite with a rebuilding franchise,” Howe wrote in a March 7 column. “Quite frankly, the appeal of a rebuild might not have been there for the other veterans on the market, so among realistic options, Smith could easily be viewed as the ideal veteran quarterback for their situation.

“Now the Raiders don’t have to force it in the draft, which we’ve noted all along is dangerous for two reasons. First, it’s a shaky class. And second, the 2026 class could be dynamite, so the Raiders have given themselves the freedom to choose their path.”

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Alex Cappa's headshot A. Cappa
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Geno Smith's headshot G. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Raiders Cut Ties With Veteran WR Who Is Coming out of Retirement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x