Raiders Make Key Announcement on TE Michael Mayer

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost several important players due to injury this season, but one key player has been out despite being physically healthy. Tight end Michael Mayer hasn’t played since Week 3 due to personal reasons.

The Raiders haven’t disclosed what exactly is going on with him but it was serious enough for him to be placed on the non-football illness list. His status has been up in the air for a while now but the team finally got some good news. They announced that Mayer has returned to practice on Tuesday.

The former second-round pick was supposed to be a big part of the offensive plans so not having him has been a blow to the group. Mayer has already missed the minimum four games to be eligible to return so it’s possible he’ll be ready to go against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

However, it’s possible that they’ll bring him along slowly considering he hasn’t played football in over a month. It’s hard to imagine he’s still in game shape. Plus, the Raiders have a new offensive coordinator in Scott Turner. Regardless, getting him back in any capacity is great for the offense, especially considering Harrison Bryant has been getting beat up in recent weeks.

Can Michael Mayer Still Make an Impact This Season?

With Davante Adams getting traded earlier in the season, the Raiders have been incredibly thin at wide receiver. Jakobi Meyers seems to be the only one who can consistently get open.

Brock Bowers has been one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL but defenses are starting to put a lot of focus on him. That should leave a lot of opportunities for a player like Mayer. Bowers is obviously the TE1 but Mayer was arguably the best tight end prospect in the draft last year. He hasn’t had a chance to make a big impact outside of a few plays but he clearly has a lot of talent.

The Raiders should try to draw up some plays for Mayer because he could form an unstoppable duo with Bowers if the team can figure out how to utilize both of them.

Brock Bowers Named to NFL Midseason All-Rookie Team

Bowers has been a revelation for the Raiders. He’s easily the best first-round pick the team has made since Khalil Mack in 2014. His 57 catches are second among tight ends and seventh among all players.

It was an easy decision, but Dane Brugler of The Athletic named Bowers the starting tight end on his NFL Midseason All-Rookie Team.

“After averaging eight catches per game in October, Bowers now leads all rookies with 57 receptions, second most in the NFL across all players, behind only Wilson (60). Bowers’ run blocking has been a roller coaster, but when targeted, good things have happened (81.4 percent reception rate),” Brugler wrote in a Nov. 6 column.

“Bowers also has been a weapon with the ball in his hands. Just five receivers and tight ends in the NFL have eclipsed 300 yards after the catch this season: Ja’Marr Chase, Khalil Shakir, Chris Godwin, Zay Flowers and … Bowers. Regardless of who is under center for the Raiders, they need to continue targeting No. 89.”