Raiders Linked to Possible Signing of Former Eagles Pro Bowler

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ running back room isn’t proven, but it does have a lot of potential. Former first-round pick Ashton Jeanty still has a chance to be an All-Pro player, and rookie Mike Washington Jr. is an exciting prospect.

However, the Raiders are very young at the position. Dylan Laube is the most experienced running back on the roster with three years under his belt. New head coach Klint Kubiak loves to run the ball as much as any playcaller in the NFL.

With the Raiders either starting 38-year-old quarterback Kirk Cousins or rookie Fernando Mendoza this season, there’s going to be a lot of pressure for the run game to produce.

The Raiders have decided to bring in former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders for a workout.

Sanders is coming off a rough season with the Dallas Cowboys. He hurt his knee, which limited him to just four games. He hasn’t had a strong season since 2022 with the Eagles. The Raiders could make sense for him, as he’d either be the second or third running back on the depth chart, so there wouldn’t be much pressure for him to perform.

Sanders Would Be Logical Signing for Raiders

There aren’t going to be many high-level veterans available at this point of free agency. The Raiders would be wise to add a veteran, and Sanders could be one of the best options.

He’ll be very cheap and easy to cut if he doesn’t work out. Washington has some real promise, but he’s a rookie and could take time to learn the system. Laube is a good special teams player, but he doesn’t bring much upside to the offense. It doesn’t hurt to bring a bit more competition into training camp.

Jeanty Gets Honest About Rookie Season

Jeanty was one of the most hyped running backs to come out of college in years. He was unstoppable at Boise State and nearly won the Heisman Trophy.

The Raiders ended up using a top-10 pick to draft him, which is very rare for running backs these days. Expectations were sky high, but Jeanty didn’t have the rookie season he was hoping for.

He’s feeling better about things heading into 2026.

“I think I was a little too in my head, feeling the pressure and feeling like I always needed to prove something,” Jeanty said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “But this year, I’m just going out there and having fun.

“It’s just football, not putting too much pressure on myself and being the best teammate I can be, bringing the guys together more and being the best version of myself so I can make the team better. By doing that, I’ll accomplish all my personal goals and be able to contribute to the team’s success.”

Jeanty’s talent was evident as a rookie, but the Raiders had the worst offensive line in the NFL, and the quarterback play was atrocious. If those things improve, Jeanty should easily rush for over 1,000 yards this season.