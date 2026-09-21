‘We Call Ourselves Firemen’: How Nakobe Dean Cleaned Up a Nightmare Blunder to Move Raiders to 2-0

The Las Vegas Raiders left California with a 26-14 road victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Now, the team sits at 2-0 to start the 2026 season. Yet, it took a big defensive play to prevent a nightmare scenario from unfolding. With a 17-14 lead with less than four minutes to play, the Raiders almost handed the game to the Chargers.

The defense had 12 men on the field during a 4th-and-1 around midfield. As a result, the Chargers earned a first down, and the home team’s momentum seemingly grew. Then, the Raiders “firemen” took control and saved the game.

Without hesitation, on the very next snap, Dean Klint Kubiak Makes Telling Statement About Raiders’ Nakobe Dean, snatching the momentum with one particular play. Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, who blistered Vegas for 94 yards, barreled through the line. Dean made a beeline for the ball carrier, popping the ball free. Safety Jeremy Chinn scooped the fumble and streaked down to the 16-yard line, effectively tamping down the Chargers’ comeback. The Raiders sealed the game with a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Cody White.

Nakobe Dean gets to Malik Willis for the sack, and the sparkly cleat comes off again! ✨ 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/BKgJKX1Ep7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026

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Dealing with On-Field Inferno

“We call ourselves the firemen. When there’s a fire on the field—no matter who started it or how it happened—it’s our job to go out there and put it out. You can’t flinch. You just have to go respond.”

In two games, Dean has already been a complete upgrade over the linebacker play of the last few years. Two games aren’t quite a large sample size, but Dean has made a significant contribution. For example, he ranks third overall in the Pro Football Network NFL Linebacker Impact Rankings. Their math is clear. The formula is “Three-phase blend–run defense, coverage (passer rating allowed), and pass rush—era-adjusted onto a 50–100 grade.” “Dean currently has an 88.8, and a 75 is considered average.

What a play by Nakobe Dean 💪 LVvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Yj0jyIdbrn — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

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Team Effort

The Raiders needed both sides of the ball to win the game, and they did so throughout last week, defying expectations. Head coach Klint Kubiak, during his post-game speech to the team, mentioned the team was a 7-point underdog. In essence, those who followed and wagered on the game believed the Chargers were a one-touchdown favorite. In their mind, the Raiders, despite a clean, decisive victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, were not in the Chargers’ class.

Dean does not just play the run with a marriage of precise abandon and skill. He also blitzes well, affecting the quarterback, hurrying them, and forcing early throws. For years, Maxx Crosby held the defense together as the only playmaker, providing the spark the entire scheme was built around. At least for the first 120 minutes of the season, the Raiders don’t need to bank on just Crosby’s ability to wreak havoc. Now, the defense, with Dean operating as a fireman, can affect the income of games on his own, which is a win in itself.