Kayshon Boutte Gets Clear on Future Amid Raiders Speculation

The wide receiver group for the Las Vegas Raiders has been a topic of discussion for the Silver and Black in recent weeks. As a result, many experts are giving their takes on how the team could improve the group.

One of the names that is in the speculation conversation is the New England Patriots‘ Kayshon Boutte. However, it doesn’t appear that Boutte wants out of New England, despite A.J. Brown’s arrival.

On June 8, Boutte spoke with the media and said he wants to remain with the Patriots despite moving down the depth chart.

“I always had my mind set I was going to be there,” Boutte told CBS Boston. “Just a lot of speculation going on, just trying to figure out everything, trying not to buy into whether it’s the trade rumors or anything like that. But still working even though I’m away. That’s my focus.

“I want to be in New England for the rest of my career. I would say I enjoyed it out here. Been here three years. Every day I’m here, I call this home. This is my new home. I grew up in Louisiana, stayed there 20 years, but now Boston is my life.”

Adam Schefter Shares Conflicting Information

Despite Boutte saying he wants to say in New England, there’s conflicting information on that end. On the June 2 edition of the “Adam Schefter Podcast,” ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Boutte is a name to watch for a potential trade this summer.

“One receiver that I’m expecting something might happen with is Kayshon Boutte,“ Schefter said. “He has not been there for the offseason program. He has been interested in a trade.

“I would think that at some point this summer, we may get action there, another deal Kayshon Boutte going somewhere else we’ll see how that works out.”

Last season with the Patriots, Boutte played 397 pass snaps, leading to a 70.9 overall PFF grade. He hauled in 33 receptions on 46 targets for 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Boutte also averaged 16.7 yards per reception and generated 40 yards after the catch.

Kayshon Boutte to the Raiders Makes Sense for Robert Mays

Now, where does the Raiders speculation come from? For The Athletic’s Robert Mays, the Raiders should go the trade route and buy low on a player without leveraging any of their Day 1 or Day 2 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Mays proposed that Las Vegas pursue Boutte, who could be the odd man out now that the Patriots traded for Brown.

“The actual real thing that the Raiders could do, that is within the realm of possibility and is not us screwing around because it’s April 29 and we are trying to have a good time, is: Can you trade a fifth-round pick for Kayshon Boutte? “ Mays said on the April 30 edition of “The Athletic Football Show.”

“It’s that type of stuff they actually probably should be thinking about, not the pie-in-the-sky idea of whether they can snatch away A.J. Brown from the Patriots. It’s not going to happen.”