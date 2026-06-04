Insider Reveals Kayshon Boutte News Amid Raiders Speculation

The wideout group for the Las Vegas Raiders has been a topic of discussion for the Silver and Black in recent weeks. There has been no shortage of takes on veteran wide receivers that the team should consider pursuing. However, could they go the trade route?

On the June 2 edition of the “Adam Schefter Podcast,” ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that New England Patriots wideout Kayshon Boutte is a name to watch for a potential trade this summer.

“One receiver that I’m expecting something might happen with is Kayshon Boutte,“ Schefter said. “He has not been there for the offseason program. He has been interested in a trade.

“I would think that at some point this summer, we may get action there, another deal Kayshon Boutte going somewhere else we’ll see how that works out.”

Last season with the Patriots, Boutte played 397 pass snaps, leading to a 70.9 overall PFF grade. He hauled in 33 receptions on 46 targets for 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Boutte also averaged 16.7 yards per reception and generated 40 yards after the catch.

The wideout appears to want a fresh start elsewhere, and the Raiders could be that team as they are rebuilding and establishing a young core.

Las Vegas Recently Urged to Consider Kayshon Boutte

Now, where does the Raiders speculation come from? For The Athletic’s Robert Mays, the Raiders should go the trade route and buy low on a player without leveraging any of their Day 1 or Day 2 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Mays proposed that Las Vegas pursue Kayshon Boutte, who could be the odd man out now that the Patriots traded for A.J. Brown.

“The actual real thing that the Raiders could do, that is within the realm of possibility and is not us screwing around because it’s April 29 and we are trying to have a good time, is: Can you trade a fifth-round pick for Kayshon Boutte?“ Mays said on the April 30 edition of “The Athletic Football Show.”

“It’s that type of stuff they actually probably should be thinking about, not the pie-in-the-sky idea of whether they can snatch away A.J. Brown from the Patriots. It’s not going to happen.”

Could the Raiders Go the Free Agent Route?

Still, there are veteran free agents who can still contribute and help the Silver and Black. With several veteran free-agent options, some are urging the Raiders to consider them to improve the group.

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated matched the remaining veteran free agents with potential teams that would be ideal fits. Regarding Las Vegas, Manzano sees former San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel as a fit.

“Previously, I had the Colts as Samuel’s best team fit,“ Manzano wrote in a May 29 article. “I’ll switch here and go with the receiver-needy Raiders. Jalen Nailor is currently the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, but in reality, star tight end Brock Bowers is the top pass-catching option in Las Vegas.

“But depth is needed, especially after Bowers was limited most of his second second due to a knee injury. Also, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. are still searching for consistency on the field.”