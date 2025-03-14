Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Poach Former Dolphins Pro Bowl RB With Elite Speed

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
raheem mostert
Getty
New Las Vegas Raiders RB Raheem Mostert.

One of the biggest needs the Las Vegas Raiders had heading into the offseason was at running back. They finished with the worst rushing offense in the NFL by a wide margin.

Much of that was due to poor playcalling and offensive line play but the Raiders didn’t get much from their running backs. The team is likely to overhaul the running back room under new head coach Pete Carroll and they’ve already gotten started.

According to a March 13 X post from Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Raiders have signed running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal.

Mostert spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins a couple of very productive years. In 2023, he had an NFL-leading 18 rushing touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl. 2024 was a down year due to injury. He missed four games and only rushed for 278 yards. Mostert will be 33 in April so it’s possible he’s on the decline.

That said, he brings a lot of speed to the Raiders’ running back room and some veteran leadership. He won’t be the starter in 2025 but he’ll provide some strong depth to the position, especially since the Raiders aren’t likely to bring back any running back from last season.

Raiders Shopping Zamir White

Former fourth-round pick Zamir White had a golden opportunity in 2024. The Raiders didn’t bring in any serious competition and they were prepared to make White one of the focal points of the offense.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t up to the task. He started the first four games of the year and didn’t rush for over 50 yards once. He then started to battle injuries and lost his starting job. He wasn’t able to get it back outside of one game.

On the season, White rushed for 183 yards while averaging 2.8 yards per carry. The Raiders may not cut him outright because he’s on a rookie contract but according to Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the team would like to trade him.

“Running back Zamir White is also believed to be available if some teams want to take a chance on a 2022 fourth-round pick who had some great moments in 2023 before falling off due to scheme, vision and injuries last season,” Tafur and Reed wrote in a Feb. 28 column.

It’s hard to see how White would have value to other teams after his 2024 season so if general manager John Spytek is able to get a draft pick for him, that would be a major win.

Alexander Mattison Signs With Dolphins

While the Raiders are taking Mostert from the Dolphins, Miami is taking on a former Las Vegas running back. According to Schultz, Alexander Mattison has signed a contract with the Dolphins.

Similar to White, Mattison wasn’t able to make much of his opportunities to start. He started seven games for the Raiders last season but only averaged 3.2 yards per carry.

Mattison is better-suited to be a backup running back which should be the case in Miami. He’s capable of making some splash plays and that will help any offense. He just can’t be relied on to be carrying a starter workload.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Alex Cappa's headshot A. Cappa
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Jeremy Chinn's headshot J. Chinn
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Lonnie Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Raheem Mostert's headshot R. Mostert
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Geno Smith's headshot G. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Raiders Poach Former Dolphins Pro Bowl RB With Elite Speed

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x