Raiders’ Changes This Offseason Could Create ‘Volatility’ for Jakobi Meyers

The Las Vegas Raiders changed their head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback this offseason, one could quickly assume there is going to be a jump in Jakobi Meyers’ production ceiling in 2025.

Yet, the addition of a generational talent at running back combined with selecting multiple receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft could create more competition for touches for Meyers entering the season.

All of this movement has one NFL Analyst thinking this could create some volatility for the talented receiver in 2025.

Jakobi Meyers’ Has Been Productive Since Move to Las Vegas

PFF NFL Analyst Nathan Jahnke mentioned how Jakobi Meyers stepped into a leading role in the WR room after the departure of Davante Adams in 2024.

Jahnke wrote, “In 2024, Adams only lasted three games with the Raiders before he was injured and then traded. The Raiders’ depth at wide receiver was thin, so he played at least 90% of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps in two-thirds of his games. He caught a minimum of two catches for 25 yards each game and doubled his number of career 100-yard games from three to six.”

Meyers finished with career-high marks in receptions (87), targets (129), and yards (1,027) last season.

Do All of the New Offensive Additions Create Volatility or Upside for Jakobi Meyers?

Most would agree the change from Gardner Minshew to Geno Smith is positive for Meyers entering the year, but the concerns about a potential shift in offensive philosophy with a new coaching staff concerns Jahnke.

Jahnke added, “Meyers will be playing with a new head coach in Pete Carroll and a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, whose had success with wide receivers of all shapes and sizes, so the offense shouldn’t have much of a problem getting Meyers involved. There is also some concern that when a new regime brings in new players, those new players will become the bigger priority while the older players will become less of a priority.”

The mention of Ashton Jeanty feels relevant given he could be competing for looks in the passing game with Meyers while giving the Raiders an actual reason to attempt to run the ball this year in comparison to last season.

Jahnke expressed his concern about Meyers’ outlook in 2025 by writing, “The primary concern is with Jeanty. The Raiders had the lowest team run grade last season, and now they could have one of the highest. This is very likely to allow the Raiders to run the ball more often, leading to Meyers running fewer routes. His 38.9 routes per game last season ranked fourth-most among wide receivers, and that is very likely to decrease thanks to Jeanty.”

Yet, the target competition argument still doesn’t feel all that concerning considering the lack of proven talent on the WR depth chart past Meyers.

Jahnke delved into the target competition by writing, “Meyers’ primary competition for targets is tight end Brock Bowers, but a team can generally have two receivers co-exist for fantasy purposes, which was true with the Raiders last season. The Raiders spent a lot of their draft capital on new offensive talent. Their first round pick was spent on running back Ashton Jeanty, while their second, fourth and sixth round picks were all on wide receivers. Jack Bech is all but guaranteed to be on the field in most three-wide receiver sets, and there is also a chance Dont’e Thornton Jr. could also surpass Tre Tucker in the depth chart. Meyers has generally played a little better out wide compared to in the slot, and Bech has the versatility to play both outside and inside.”

Ultimately, Meyers and Bowers are still positioned to lead this Raiders’ passing attack. Just don’t be surprised if it doesn’t equal a bigger statistical year for the veteran wideout in 2025.