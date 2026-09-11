Raiders Cut Ties With Veteran Who Joined Team Last Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be a very interesting team going into Week 1. They were among the biggest spenders in free agency, have a new head coach and new starting quarterback.

One position group people will watch very closely is the offensive line. The Raiders had the worst offensive line in the NFL last season, but addressed it by giving Tyler Linderbaum a historic contract.

However, that was the only move of note the team made in the offseason. The Raiders continue to tinker with the offensive line. The team announced that they claimed Bryce Cabeldue off waivers, but had to cut a player to make room. That player was offensive guard Atonio Mafi.

Mafi joined the Raiders last season after stints with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. He played in three games for Las Vegas, starting two of them.

Mafi was one of the surprise players to make the roster at the original deadline, but he was clearly still on the chopping block. If he’s able to clear waivers, he’s a player the Raiders would likely hope to bring back on the practice squad. He’s only 25, so the upside could still be there.

Kolton Miller Excited to Return to Field

Week 1 will also mark the return of veteran left tackle Kolton Miller. The longest-tenured Raider missed 13 games last season due to injury. It was the most games he’s ever missed in a season.

Miller is healthy now and on track to start in Week 1. That’s great news for the Raiders, as he’s been their best offensive lineman for years now. He’s eager to get back on the field.

“I’m very excited,” Miller said, via Raiders.com. “The new group, I feel like we’ve been putting in a lot of work in these past few months. I’m really excited to see it come together and I think we’re all shooting towards the same goal, which is to win.”

Miller Praises Dolphins DL

The Dolphins are expected to be one of the weaker teams in the NFL. This could be one of the most winnable games on the Raiders’ schedule.

It’s also a good opener for the offensive line. The Dolphins have a very young and unproven defensive line. While the Raiders’ offensive line should hold up well, Miller isn’t underestimating the group.

“I think they’re a great group,” Miller said of the Dolphins’ defensive line. “It’s a true test for us as a group to come together. I know they’ve been through a lot, they can throw a lot at us. But to see how we perform, I’m really looking forward to it.”

If the Raiders can keep Kirk Cousins upright and open up some holes for Ashton Jeanty, the offense should be able to score points. The schedule gets absolutely brutal for the Raiders after Week 1, so it’s important to get the win. If not, they could be looking at a very ugly start to the season. The Raiders face the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs all before Week 8.