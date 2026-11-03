Raiders’ Kirk Cousins Explains What Keeps Him Steady Under Pressure

After a four-game skid, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to bounce back with a vengeance in Week 8, going on the road to get the best of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

One of the main reasons for the bounce-back win was the solid play of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had yet another game in which he threw for three touchdown passes and even scored an uncharacteristic rushing touchdown.

Kirk Cousins Reveals His Mindset Under Pressure

Following the Raiders’ win and the team getting back to .500 as a result with a record of 4-4, Cousins opened up about his ability to stay cool under pressure, as Las Vegas had to come back from being down by nine points at the half against the Jets.

Cousins revealed what his mindset is in these pressure situations, via Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com.

“I’ve always tried not to ride the roller coaster,” Cousins said. “But for the most part, I just try to be steady because I know in this league there are going to be ups and downs. Just stay the course and keep playing. … You’ve just got to believe that if you keep playing, there’s a good chance you’ll be right there in the fourth quarter.”

Clearly, Cousins’ mindset helped the Raiders come from behind in Week 8, and he continues to give this new-look roster hope that the NFL playoffs are still very much within reach in this 2026 campaign.

Cousins also acknowledges that things won’t be getting any easier from here on out, with the Raiders having a tough schedule ahead.

“We’ve played some good football teams, and it took everything we had today,” Cousins said. “It’s great to get a win, to be .500 in November now, and to be playing meaningful football is important. It doesn’t get any easier from here and we understand the challenge ahead.”

In Week 9, the Raiders will face one of their toughest challenges of the season thus far, as they’ll continue their road trip and head to the Bay Area to take on a very good San Francisco 49ers team.

Following that matchup at Levi’s Stadium, the Raiders will have three more games on their schedule before their much-needed bye week, facing the Seattle Seahawks (Week 10), Denver Broncos (Week 11) and Cleveland Browns (Week 12).

Michael Mayer: Kirk Cousins ‘Doesn’t Panic’

During his career resurgence in Las Vegas, Cousins has had no shortage of high praise from head coach Klint Kubiak and his teammates, like tight end Michael Mayer.

The up-and-coming tight end praised Cousins for never being in panic mode regardless of the situation on the field.

“He stays the same throughout the whole game,” tight end Michael Mayer said of Cousins. “He doesn’t panic and he’s just such a good game operator. He knows where to go with the ball, he knows what to do with the checks and he’s just a vet.”

After Week 8, Cousins put up impressive stats, as he is currently second in the NFL in touchdown passes behind Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow (20) at 19, while also being third in passing yards (2,124).

The veteran quarterback has far exceeded expectations in his first season with the Raiders and is keeping the team in playoff contention.