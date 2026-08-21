Raiders Praise Fernando Mendoza’s ‘Response’ Despite Viral Preseason Lowlight

It was first and 10 from the Houston 24-yard line, with eight minutes and 24 seconds left in the first quarter. The Las Vegas Raiders, helmed by their No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, were putting together a strong opening drive, responding to the Texans offense marching down the field and punching the ball into the end zone.

Mendoza took the snap under center, completed a play-fake to rookie RB Mike Washington Jr., and by the time he got his head back around he was already feeling the pressure. The Texans dented Las Vegas’ offensive line, muddying the pocket and forcing Mendoza to step to his left.

With his first two reads covered, Mendoza felt the heat coming off his right side and tried to dump it down to Washington, who had checked up around the 20-yard line. But Texans rookie LB Wade Woodaz read it all the way, jumping the passing lane and out-muscling Washington for the ball before racing 80 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

Las Vegas Raiders Express Confidence in Fernando Mendoza Despite Pick-Six

After the game, Raiders HC Klint Kubiak spoke to reporters and defended his quarterback.

“The response, that’s who he is,” Kubiak said on Mendoza’s performance after the pick-six. “I think defensively they covered the play pretty well, and [Woodaz] did a good job stepping in front of our check-down. I gotta go watch it, but the response is what we’ve come to expect from him.”

One of those reasons? Mendoza’s toughness and effort. After Woodaz intercepted the ball, Mendoza gave chase, running full-speed down the sideline in an attempt to catch up and make the play. Mendoza made a diving attempt on the tackle, but was unable to bring Woodaz down. Still, that kind of dedication on a play seemingly out of reach is one of the reasons why his coaches and teammates on the Raiders love him.

Mendoza finished eight of 15 for 86 yards and the one interception in one half of action. He was also sacked once for an 11-yard loss.

Raiders Know Fernando Mendoza Needs Game Experience and to Play Through Mistakes

This is why Mendoza is playing so much in the preseason. The Raiders signed QB Kirk Cousins in free agency to compete with Mendoza and give him time to learn from a veteran on the bench. Las Vegas hopes this will allow him to grow more comfortable without being thrown to the wolves on an undermanned team.

But it’s difficult to get better in the NFL if you don’t play. Even though Cousins is Las Vegas’ presumed Week 1 starter, Mendoza has gotten reps with the first-team offense in camp, including in joint practices. Giving him full halves to work in the preseason will only help him long-term.