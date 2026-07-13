‘It Felt Like Fate’: How a Heartbreaking Colts Cut Sent Jonah Laulu Home to Help the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu doesn’t need a tour guide or restaurant recommendations about the city. Born and raised in Vegas, the 26-year-old lineman holds a different sentimentality for the city than most of his teammates. A star at Centennial High School, Laulu hopes to make his way into the national conversation.

After a four-sack, eight-tackle-for-loss, 51-tackle-for-loss season, the former Oklahoma standout looks like a long-term solution at right defensive end. With Rob Leonard’s 3-4 scheme, Laulu will get to rush from multiple spots.

DT Jonah Laulu wins inside with spin move to get QB off spot, Maxx Crosby finishes for sack.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/LnCWDnlzwJ — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) December 4, 2025

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You Can Go Home Again

Originally a 2024 seventh-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Laulu hoped to start his career there. Unfortunately, the Colts cut him on August 27, 2024. However, roughly 24 hours later, his hometown team, the Raiders, brought him onto the roster. Sam Warren of The Athletic detailed Laulu’s path to the franchise. The lineman’s mother, Paolo, described her son’s thoughts when he was initially cut.

“In a weird way, it almost felt like fate that he went to the Colts, he had that experience, and then for him to have this big disappointment of being waived before getting picked up by the Raiders. The very next day, he was at the Raiders facility, and he didn’t really have time to think about it. It was just there. You go, and now you’re back in it.”

Laulu displays his immense pride in his Samoan heritage in a city with a significant Pacific Islander population, and his mother articulates this pride.

“I think he has a lot of pride in our family’s last name and to be able to represent our Samoan culture. Just to show that it’s possible, and you can be out there, work hard, find some success, and then also give back to the community. He never forgets where he came from. “I think it really means a lot to him to have that support and know he always has people around him who’ve known him from the beginning. And he wants to make them proud.”

DT Jonah Laulu lined up at 4T attacks the inside shoulder of the RG before using the spin to win.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/d7t4laVt14 — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) October 14, 2025

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Year Two Breakout Grabs Attention

To understand Laulu’s marked improvement, you need to look at two separate aspects. First, the stats tell the story of a player on the rise. During his rookie season, he played just 435 times, practically functioning as a rotational piece for the Raiders. Now, fast forward to last season, as the presumed starter logged 764 snaps. Additionally, his four sacks blended with 25 quarterback pressures.

DT Jonah Laulu wins inside with spin move to get QB off spot, Maxx Crosby finishes for sack.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/LnCWDnlzwJ — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) December 4, 2025

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While numbers do matter, film actually matters slightly more. Normally, defensive tackles are pegged to be larger, slow-footed run-stoppers. However, Laulu combined the size of a three-technique (6’5″, 289 pounds) with the lateral agility and flexibility typically seen in a 4-3 right defensive end. Even when faced with double coverage, Laulu maintains his footwork and funnels down to make the play. Moreover, watch Laulu’s feet and ability to change direction and explode through a gap.

Jonah Laulu (@Jonah_laulu) shows great lateral movement & body control as he works down the LOS vs a combo block. Laulu recovers & shuts the run play down! #StopTheRun #Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/RHNOUvMAXQ — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) August 21, 2025

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Laulu will enter the season now as a known quantity, a player to watch. Granted, edge rusher Maxx Crosby remains the opponent’s focus. Yet, for young players like Laulu and Tonka Heminway, they give the Raiders something they have not enjoyed in years: quality inside disruption.