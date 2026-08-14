Raiders’ Kirk Cousins Reveals One Trait That Sets Jack Bech Apart

During his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, wide receiver Jack Bech, whom the team selected with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round, was a disappointment, failing to make an impact.

The Raiders expected big things from the TCU product, but his first NFL season came to an end with only 20 receptions to his credit for 224 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Few players on this revamped Raiders squad have more motivation heading into the 2026 NFL season than Bech, and he is already making an impression in training camp and the preseason.

Kirk Cousins: Jack Bech’s ‘Strong Hands’ Set Him Apart

In Thursday’s preseason opener for the Raiders against the visiting Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium, Bech put his imprint on the game, scoring his first touchdown in silver and black, catching a six-yard pass from rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Along with Bech already getting Kubiak’s attention during training camp and the first preseason game, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins also seems to be a fan of the 23-year-old wide receiver.

Cousins was on the same page with Bech during their time together on the field on Thursday, prompting the veteran signal-caller to point out what makes the wideout special at his position on the football field, via the team’s YouTube channel.

“What I’ve noticed of Jack is very strong hands, and as a quarterback, there’s going to be tight coverage in this league, and so you need people who, with someone right on them, can still go grab the football, and that’s what the great receivers I’ve played with have been able to do,” Cousins said of Bech. “And Jack has that trait. And so, he showed it again tonight. … And he has a play strength that I really like, and it gives me confidence to drill the ball on him, knowing that he can make those plays.”

Winning over the potential starting quarterback for the 2026 campaign is a step in the right direction for Bech, as Cousins seems to have a lot of confidence in connecting with the young wide receiver.

Jack Bech Views Kirk Cousins as One of ‘Many Great Mentors’

During a media scrum in the locker room after the loss to the Cardinals, Bech mentioned Cousins as one of the players on the offensive side of the football this season that he considers to be a mentor.

“I think just having so many great mentors on the offensive side, from players to Coaches, the whole staff coming in,” Bech said. “Some of the older guys like Kirk [Cousins], just being able to come in and spill so much knowledge and not only myself, but the whole room in general, the whole offense from receivers, running backs, tight ends, offensive linemen, whatever it may be.

“I think we’ve just had some really great people in that building this offseason that have truly helped all of us get a lot better.”

Bech will never be more motivated or have a better opportunity to seize the moment than he has this season, as he could quickly turn into a player who moves up the depth chart for the Raiders at the wide receiver position.

Klint Kubiak Impressed With Jack Bech During Training Camp

New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak also spoke highly of the second-year wideout following the team’s first preseason game.

“He stepped up, had an excellent game,” Kubiak said of Bech. “He really has had an impressive camp as far as just being a guy that’s continually straining and getting better and hasn’t had all the ops in practice, and then he came out tonight and was ready to roll.

“So, I was happy but not surprised with what he did tonight.”

Clearly, Bech has caught the attention of his new head coach, which bodes well for the role he might play on this team moving forward, provided he can continue to make his presence felt in the final two preseason games against the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.