Raiders HC Klint Kubiak Drops Telling Update on Kirk Cousins–Fernando Mendoza Battle

The NFL preseason officially got underway for the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, with the storied franchise playing host to the visiting Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Thursday’s matchup between the Raiders and Cardinals showcased a couple of notable debuts for the silver and black.

Veteran newcomer Kirk Cousins got things started in the first quarter, leading the team downfield and connecting with tight end Michael Mayer for a touchdown. Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza then got the nod as expected, and also threw his first touchdown pass in a Raiders uniform, hitting wide receiver Jack Bech on a six-yard toss for the score.

Klint Kubiak: Raiders’ Starting QB Gig is Kirk Cousins’ ‘Job to Lose’

Ultimately, the Raiders lost this preseason opener at home in Las Vegas, with the Cardinals coming out on top 27-14.

After the game, head coach Klint Kubiak spoke to the media and was predictably asked about where he stands on the quarterback competition between Cousins and Mendoza, which has been the main storyline of the season, via Sean Zittel of Vegas Sports Today.

Although Kubiak didn’t definitively say Cousins will be the Week 1 starter under center, he did make it clear that, as of now, it is the veteran journeyman’s job to lose.

“Kirk’s been given the reps with the ones,” Kubiak said of Cousins. “I think he’s had a solid training camp, and it’s his job to lose.”

Mendoza has his work cut out for him if he wants to be the team’s starting quarterback come Week 1 when they face the Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas on Sept. 13.

Until then, the rookie quarterback will likely continue to get important reps during the preseason, with the battle for the starting spot ongoing and a hot topic for the Raiders.

During his short time on the field on Thursday against the Cardinals, Cousins completed five of six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie QB Fernando Mendoza is ‘An Ascending Player’

As for Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he played well in his debut and got more reps than expected in his first preseason game with the Raiders.

The rookie quarterback showed poise while connecting on passes to Jack Bech, Mike Washington Jr., Malik Benson, Ian Thomas, Albert Okwuegbunam Jr., Brandon Johnson and Dareke Young.

During the postgame press conference, Kubiak was asked to assess what he saw from the Heisman Trophy winner in his first preseason matchup on the NFL level.

“I thought he led a good scoring drive,” Kubiak said of Mendoa. “As far as getting in and out of the huddle and commanding the group and getting the play calls down, I saw the same guy that we’ve seen in practice.

“I see an ascending player; we just got to keep getting better.”

It seems Mendoza has been making an impression during Raiders training camp, and that impression has carried over to the start of the preseason.

With one preseason game in the books, the Raiders have three left on the schedule before the start of the regular season next month.

The Raiders will face a tough task in their next preseason contest, going up against the stout Houston Texans defense, which should be a good test for Mendoza.