Beyond the 92.5 Passer Rating: Why Kirk Cousins’ Week 1 History Could Spell Danger for Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins can boast about ten first-week starts between his stops in Washington, Minnesota, and Atlanta. He sports a 92.5 passer rating, 2,493 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Subsequently, he averages 249.3 yards on a 68.2% completion rate. Granted, those stats seem extremely solid and could lead one to believe that the game will progress smoothly. However, the deeper metrics display a slide in the number of bad passes and yards per attempt. Despite being a veteran, Cousins has shown a decline in production.

“I think this is going to be Kirk Cousins’ job, barring injury, until at least the bye week.”@ESPNBooger believes it will be a while until Fernando Mendoza starts ✍️ pic.twitter.com/OrxFv3Laks — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 2, 2026

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The Raw Data

Included in those fairly stable numbers, you can see two standout games. First, in 2019, he connected on 80% of his passes against the Atlanta Falcons. Next was a 16-point win against the Green Bay Packers. Those show the Raiders that Cousins can settle in, focus, and move through the game with the ability to not only succeed but thrive. In contrast, two significant low points are also apparent. In 2024, he delivered a performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers that included two interceptions and a completion rate below 64%.

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“Kirk Cousins is our starter.” Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the Raiders quarterback situation: 🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #RaiderNation | #Raiders pic.twitter.com/wgZITx1d7n — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) July 28, 2026

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Production Varies

While Cousins completes a significant number of passes, the issue lies in their placement. When he is performing well, Cousins can effectively throw the ball downfield, as evidenced by his impressive 10.4 yards per attempt against Green Bay in 2020. Sacks lead to turnovers for him. In those ten occasions. Only one time, he’s escaped with a victory after a three-sack, Week 1 performance. The pressure appears to rattle Cousins.

Stay hungry. The competition never stops. Hear from GM John Spytek, Kirk Cousins, and Bryant McFadden on the first edition of Training Camp Special. Tap in: https://t.co/vM0RMwgP7P pic.twitter.com/3NgN2aq5EK — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 30, 2026

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What to Expect

One of the hallmarks of the Raiders’ new offense under Kubiak is play action, where Cousins hope to lure defenses downhill. His +.18 under-center play-action stat suggests he looks comfortable and can fool the defense. Kubiak’s system is a derivative of Mike Shanahan’s system. In Washington, the signal caller cut his teeth in that system and also played in it while in Minnesota.

Under those circumstances, Cousins fully understands the scheme. The Raiders will focus on intermediate routes as a key aspect of their strategy. Additionally, the team boasts speed at the receiver position, which means that a single missed tackle or blown assignment could result in a quick six points.

Plus, behind a developing offensive line, getting the ball out as quickly as possible is the best way to help a line that struggles with sustained blocking.

The Weapon

In Week 1, tight end Brock Bowers will be the focus of the offense. With Ashton Jeanty working back from injury and the receiver group lacking a true No. 1, the sure-handed tight end will be the main target.

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak calls TE Brock Bowers “A football robot from heaven.” 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel pic.twitter.com/wMOyZwRs74 — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) May 20, 2026

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With that designation, Kubiak and the Raiders can line him up all over the field in order to create mismatches. As an in-line tight end, Miami may try to shadow him with a linebacker who may be a step slow, opening the rookie tree up to a myriad of routes. As a slot receiver, Bowers will be matched up against much smaller cornerbacks, making routes like the slant particularly effective. Bowers can use his body to shield the ball from the defenders.

The Raiders’ offense in Week 1 relies on Kirk Cousins and his ability to make plays. Can he get it done?