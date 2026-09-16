Raiders Secondary Warning: Klint Kubiak Issues Firm Challenge Ahead of Justin Herbert Battle

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looked calm and composed, winning his first NFL game in the big seat. Now, ahead of him, a key divisional matchup against a team that made the playoffs last year awaits. Vegas and the coach must feel the pressure to establish a rhythm, especially on offense.

Despite dropping 27 points on the Miami Dolphins, the Raiders converted just a third of their third-down opportunities. As the Raiders prepare to head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers, Kubiak sat down with Raiders.com to break down the schematics and his plans to make the offense even more efficient. This game isn’t just another Sunday for the organization. It’s one of six divisional chances the Raiders get to establish themselves in the AFC West.

Under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have beaten the Raiders by an average of 13.5 points. 22-10

34-20

20-9

31-14 Let’s see if the Raiders’ coaching staff upgrades close the gap here. Ladd McConkey’s and Brock Bowers’ injuries are variables to consider here, too. — Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) September 16, 2026

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Proper Perspective

Granted, winning the first game of the season should excite anyone. However, after a nightmarish 3-14 season a year ago, the Raiders cannot yield to the temptation to fixate on their opening-week success. Remember, they won their first game last year, and the season caved in after that. In contrast, Kubiak preaches a rational approach.

“It was special to get the first one. Guys worked really hard for it. What I like about our guys is that they’re ready to move on to the next thing. We appreciate it, but we’re back to work.”

Being cognizant of the moment matters, especially for a team that people have such low expectations for. Yet, keeping the team grounded also matters, and Los Angeles will not care if the Raiders beat the Dolphins.

NFL HOF cornerback @EricAllen619 joined The Morning Tailgate and talked about the #Raiders young secondary and how they played sticky coverage in the team’s win against the Dolphins on Sunday @VinnyBonsignore | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/v4xLpMbdEQ — Raider Nation Radio (@RNR920AM) September 15, 2026

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Mayer Moving Along

Under no circumstances will anyone confuse Michael Mayer with Brock Bowers. However, after the team announced that Bowers could miss a few games, Mayer stepped up. While six catches for 32 yards may not be impressive, the context behind the catches is what truly matters. Three of his grabs went for first downs. That, and catching 85.7% of his targets, goes a long way toward a team’s success. Kubiak praised the veteran, who recently signed an extension, as well.

“Mike’s been such a leader for our offense. Not just making plays, but his demeanor and how important the game is to him. I was happy to see him have success, but I’m not surprised.”

11 TEs had a Snap Share of 75% or higher AND a Route Participation Rate of 75% or higher in Week 1. 3 of those TEs had a Target Share over 20%: Trey McBride

Dallas Goedert

Michael Mayer You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/GrRlgBt5am — Aaron Stewart (@ffbcaptain) September 16, 2026

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The Harbaugh Will to Win

Whether you like him or not, Chargers head coach Jim Hravaugh consistently maximizes his team’s potential, discovering ways to secure victories. Kubiak showed respect for his counterpart but did not genuflect, offering praise but intertwined with determination.

“Coach Harbaugh is a winner everywhere he goes. We have our work cut out for us. This team is going to be angry, wanting to bounce back, and we’re going to get their best.

The interview reflected Kubiak’s mellow demeanor, a calm, almost flat affect that probably means laser focus.

“I predict [Justin Herbert] will be known as the best ever to play the position of quarterback.”@Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh says Justin Herbert will go down as the greatest QB of all time when it’s all said and done. 😮 📺 The White House with @michaelirvin88 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/JJ2SR9P1jP — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) September 10, 2026

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Chargers Skill Position Preview

For the Raiders players and coach Kubiak, Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Omarion Hampton are the nucleus of a biannual headache for Vegas, whose head coach understands what each brings to the table.

Justin Herbert in his first game with OC Mike McDaniel: 17-of-27

209 passing yards

1 TD, 1 INTpic.twitter.com/R6PbaD3qxc https://t.co/cVwBGsFgPa — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

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“Played against Justin before and the way that he extends plays is really tough as well. We knoiw what we’re getting into, it’s going to be a four quarter game. (Hampton) is a big back, a lot of talent. With him, with Justin, a lot of playmakers on that side of the ball”

Los Angeles is coming off a 26-14 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals, in which they never led, Herbert threw an interception, and Hampton lost a fumble. As Kubiak mentioned, Herbert possesses elite arm talent and vertical ball placement, threatening the Raiders at all three levels. As a result, the secondary cannot suffer a letdown as they did against Miami, where too much broken coverage hurt. Unlike the Dolphins, the Chargers can put the ball in the end zone with regularity. Kubiak and the Raiders have a tough hill to climb in Los Angeles.