The Weapon Who Will Truly Define the Las Vegas Raiders’ Season

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ issue was finding an anchor: they underwent a massive overhaul this offseason. First, they parted ways with Pete Carroll. Next, they hired Klint Kubiak, who orchestrated a Super Bowl-winning offense. Then, they locked in on drafting Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

For the first time, in what seems like a lifetime, the Raiders actually invested in a first-round quarterback, one that doesn’t amaze scouts with arm strength or speed. Yet, Mendoza aside, the most valuable offensive addition will never throw a single pass. Sam Warren of The Athletic discussed what he envisions for center Tyler Linderbaum’s impact.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Tyler Linderbaum pic.twitter.com/QpXNhruHeo — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) September 30, 2024

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“Fernando Mendoza might be the obvious pick here, but his debut might not come until late in the season. Linderbaum can and should have a noticeable impact starting in Week 1. The Raiders’ offensive line was the worst in the league last season and a big reason for their dreadful campaign.”

Smart franchises build from the line of scrimmage out. A quarterback can play well only with quality blocking. If not, they will run for their lives and make poor decisions. At the forefront of the Raiders issue was finding an anchor, a center. In Tyler Linderbaum, Las Vegas has found its guy.

“They signed Linderbaum to a record deal to anchor the group but made little other impactful moves to improve outside of a coaching change. Whether the center can raise the level of play of his new teammates will have a major impact on Las Vegas’ success this year.”

Linderbaum’s signing was a significant investment for Vegas, as he was given a three-year, $81 million contract. That includes $60 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

Anybody else miss watching Tyler Linderbaum go on an adventure? #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1QiL4aYkCF — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) July 5, 2023

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Leverage and Quickness

Linderbaum does not play a mauling brand of football. Instead, he chooses to use his wrestling background to dominate. At the snap, the All-Pro pivot on run plays will sink his pads and use his core and lower body to move the defender away from the play. Additionally, Linderbaum can pull around to meet linebackers and defensive backs, clearing them out. More importantly, the back doesn’t need to wait on the center to get there. Instead, he fights the defender to steer him aside.

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Next in Line?

Traditionally, the Raiders have had a long history of elite center play. Jim Otto made the Pro Bowl or AFL equivalent at least 12 times during his 15-year career. Don Mosebar made three Pro Bowls during his 12-year Raiders tenure. Steve Wisniewski claimed eight nods, and Rodney Hudson enjoyed three. As a result, Linderbaum must face an unspoken standard. Regardless of the fairness or unfairness of the arguments, the team history does not flinch or back down.

Moreover, the franchise needed a building block upfront. Running back Ashton Jeanty will be a focus, as he loves to run between the tackles. Similarly, whether it’s Kirk Cousins to start or Mendoza eventually, the offense needs to push up front. Plus, signing the largest contract for a center in NFL history dictates elite performance without a drop-off. In the 24-hour news cycle and the emergence of advanced metrics, Linderbaum will need to make an immediate impact.