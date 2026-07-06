Raiders Get Strong Ashton Jeanty Message Before Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a rebuild, and while there are bumps along the way, there are promising young players on the Silver and Black who can serve as building blocks.

Despite a challenging rookie season, Ashton Jeanty put up respectable numbers for the Raiders. Even with all that going on, Jeanty still recorded a 70.4 overall PFF grade while playing 770 total snaps for the Silver and Black last season.

Jeanty carried the ball 266 times for 975 rushing yards and five touchdowns as he averaged 3.7 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 61 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Jeanty caught 55 passes on 68 targets for 346 receiving yards and five touchdowns. As a result, the Raiders standout recorded over 1,000 yards from scrimmage despite the dysfunction, showing he can play in the league.

As a result, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that Jeanty is the most promising building block for the Raiders.

“The Las Vegas Raiders certainly hope that rookie quarterback and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza will become a franchise building block in the not-too-distant future,” Knox wrote in a July 5 article. “With Kirk Cousins also in the fold, that may not happen this season

“However, there’s a good chance that 2025 first-round pick Ashton Jeanty will emerge as a star this year. Jeanty, who was taken sixth overall out of Boise State, was expected to be a difference-making do-it-all running back in the mold of Saquon Barkley or Bijan Robinson.”

Ashton Jeanty Could Benefit From Raiders HC Klint Kubiak

Moreover, Knox believes that Jeanty will benefit right out of the gate from having an offensive-minded head coach in Klint Kubiak.

Last season, as the Seattle Seahawks‘ offensive coordinator, Kubiak got the most out of Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for Jeanty to experience that same success this upcoming season with the Silver and Black.

“Things should be different this season,” Knox added in his article. “Las Vegas hired an offensive-minded coach in Klint Kubiak, upgraded the quarterback position, and reloaded the interior offensive line.

“Jeanty can very much still be the sort of centerpiece running back the Raiders can build their offense around. That will make life much easier on Mendoza whenever Las Vegas decides it’s time to hand him the keys.”

Former Las Vegas RB Raheem Mostert on Ashton Jeanty

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert was on the 2025 Raiders team, and during the June 25 edition of “The Set,” he didn’t hold back his thoughts on Jeanty and the trajectory that the player is on.

“Hey, when I tell you he’s gonna be one of them ones,” Mostert said about Jeanty. “He is one of them ones now, but he is definitely one of them. He different. I’ve witnessed this stuff with my own eyes.

“The type of stuff he did in practice and then in the game, and it translated. I’ve never seen a dude run over another dude and just keep running. The way he lowered his shoulder, it was crazy. He did that multiple times, not just once.”