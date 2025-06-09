The Las Vegas Raiders have made some aggressive moves this offseason to reshape the identity of the franchise by naming Pete Carroll as head coach and trading for QB Geno Smith.

Yet, one more major move could be on the horizon if the organization sees eye-to-eye with multiple NFL writers believing the Las Vegas Raiders are a top landing spot for CB Jaire Alexander heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Las Vegas Raiders Named a Top Landing Spot for CB Jaire Alexander

Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus (PFF) dropped some of his top landing spots for CB Jaire Alexander on Monday shortly after his release from the Green Bay Packers, where he pinpointed the Las Vegas Raiders as one of those franchises who could be in the market for an impact player at cornerback.

Sikkema wrote, “Now that Pete Carroll is the head coach in Las Vegas, don’t count the Raiders out of the Alexander sweepstakes. Carroll knows how to build an elite secondary, as evidenced by the Legion of Boom during his time in Seattle. He is also known as a player’s coach and someone who can handle big-personality players.”

The Raiders adding Alexander feels like a viable option for a secondary that doesn’t have a definitive top lockdown cornerback on the roster entering the season.

Sikkema added, “Despite playing in a tough division, we know the Raiders are in on competing now since they traded for quarterback Geno Smith. Their secondary could use some help, too, after Jakorian Bennett was the 2024 cornerback group’s highest-graded player in coverage at just 61.0. The team’s 30.4 PFF coverage grade was also by far the worst mark in the NFL in 2024. Las Vegas brought in Eric Stokes in free agency and drafted Darien Porter, but Alexander would be an immediate, proven starter for the Raiders.”

Sikkema wasn’t alone in his thoughts of Alexander being a potential fit in Las Vegas, with Jacob Camenker of USA Today also naming the Raiders a top landing spot for the veteran cornerback entering the 2025 NFL season.

Camenker wrote, “Pete Carroll has earned a reputation for coaching up cornerbacks during his NFL career, but the Raiders are presently lacking a No. 1 corner. Alexander would change that, and he projects as a nice longer-term complement to third-round rookie Darien Porter – a raw, bigger-bodied defensive back.”

How Would Jaire Alexander Fit in the Las Vegas Raiders Defense?

If the Raiders were to sign Alexander, it would actually be the second member of the Green Bay Packers 2024 secondary to join Las Vegas this offseason.

The Raiders signed Eric Stokes earlier this year to join Jakorian Bennett to compete for a starting role. Additionally, the selection of Iowa State CB Darien Porter, who possesses a great athletic profile, could push for a contributing role his rookie year.

Alexander would certainly raise the ceiling of this secondary, if he can manage to stay healthy. Alexander has only played in 14 games over the last two seasons.

The Raiders’ defense does have an elite pass rusher in Maxx Crosby up front, who could see even more sack production if the secondary can lockdown opposing receivers for longer periods of time, which makes Alexander a potentially intriguing fit in Las Vegas entering the 2025 NFL season.