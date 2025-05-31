Raiders Offseason Changes Could ‘Alter’ Role for Brock Bowers in 2025

The historic production the Las Vegas Raiders got from TE Brock Bowers was nothing short of exceptional. When you take into consideration his elite production took place with a poor quarterback and coaching situation, it somehow becomes even more impressive.

Yet, one analyst expressed concern about Bowers duplicating the production from his rookie season because of all the changes in Las Vegas this offseason.

Brock Bowers’ Role That Led to Historic Season Could Change with New Coaching Staff

When you try to rationalize the 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five scores we saw from Bowers in 2024, you arrive at a special player doing special things on a bad football team. Yet, would playing in a more stable offensive situation actually spell regression for the talented TE in 2025?

Well, PFF NFL Analyst Nathan Jahnke believes the multitude of changes could be concerning for Bowers besting his historic production from a year ago in 2025.

Jahnke wrote, “If there is one concern for Bowers, it’s Kelly’s experience with tight ends in the NFL. He had a two-man committee at tight end in his four seasons as an NFL head coach. With Philadelphia, Zach Ertz was the receiving tight end while Brent Celek was an every-down tight end. In San Francisco, Brent’s brother, Garrett Celek, was the every-down tight end, while Vance McDonald was the receiving tight end. In three of those four years, the tight end who led the team in snaps was different than the tight end who led the team in receiving yards. The Raiders have the duo to make this work, as Mayer plays more snaps and Bowers plays in pass situations. Luckily, Kelly had one primary tight end throughout his recent time as a college coach and coordinator. Jeanty is a new focal point of the offense, and it could make sense to put the best blocking ahead of him as they can. Bowers’ role being notably limited is unlikely, but if it happens, it will make him a fantasy bust compared to where he’s being drafted.”

This analysis certainly can make one at least pause and think about the potential TE roles and usage in a new offensive scheme, but the real tricky part lies with just how much of an impact dynamic rookie RB Ashton Jeanty will have in 2025.

Jahnke added, “He will see a slight increase in competition for targets from the 2025 draft class. Running back Ashton Jeanty will see more targets than the Raiders’ running backs last season. Second-round pick Jack Bech should also upgrade the receiver room. This shouldn’t be a major concern for Bowers, but it is something worth monitoring.”

Jeanty is a special talent who demands a high volume of work. If the Raiders prove capable of running the ball more effectively this year, then the need for Bowers to see an absurd 153 targets may not exist.

Can Geno Smith Help Brock Bowers Reach His Sky-High Potential?

Geno Smith is undoubtedly an upgrade at the quarterback position from Gardner Mishew and Aidan O’Connell, which should — in theory — raise Bowers’ production ceiling.

Jahnke concluded, “A big reason for optimism for Bowers is the Smith addition and general improvements to the offense. Twenty-eight of Bowers’ targets were uncatchable last season, which was the most for all tight ends. Part of that was simply his high target rate, but 19% of his targets were uncatchable, which is above average for tight ends. A lot of the tight ends with a higher uncatchable rate also had a higher average depth of target, so those passes were more difficult. Having Smith should lead to more accurate passes and a higher catch rate.”

The Raiders didn’t add a dynamic talent at receiver this offseason, which makes Bowers arguably the betting favorite to be the most targeted player on the team.

Ultimately, these changes should make the Raiders a better football team in 2025. And it’s hard to imagine a better football team not getting the ball to Bowers early, often, and always.