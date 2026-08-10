How to Watch Raiders Preseason Games: Live Stream, TV Channels, Kickoff Times

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action for the NFL preseason Thursday, giving fans their first opportunity to watch the team prepare for the regular season.

With three preseason games on the schedule, here’s how to watch every Raiders matchup, including live stream options, TV channels, dates and kickoff times.

Las Vegas Raiders Preseason Schedule and How to Watch

Opponent Location Date Kickoff Time TV Live Stream vs. Arizona Cardinals Allegiant Stadium Thursday, Aug. 13 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET FOX5 Vegas fubo at Houston Texans Reliant Stadium Thursday, Aug. 20 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN, FOX5 Vegas fubo, ESPN Unlimited vs. San Francisco 49ers Allegiant Stadium Thursday, Aug. 27 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET FOX5 Vegas fubo

All three games are broadcast locally on FOX5 Vegas, according to the team’s official 2026 schedule. The Week 2 trip to Houston is the exception, with ESPN carrying the game nationally, giving fans outside Nevada and Texas a way to watch without hunting for a stream. That game also streams on ESPN Unlimited, in addition to fubo.

Radio coverage runs on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM throughout the preseason. SiriusXM Radio also carries all Raiders preseason games, on Channel 228 for satellite radio listeners, and Channel 816 for fans using the Sirius XM streaming app.

Every kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET), keeping the slate on a consistent Thursday night rhythm for three straight weeks. Two of the three games land at Allegiant Stadium, giving Las Vegas season-ticket holders and walk-up fans a chance to see Kubiak’s new-look offense in person before the regular season opens against Miami.

Fernando Mendoza Takes Center Stage in Raiders Offense

Kirk Cousins remains the clear starter and is on track to open the regular season under center, having taken the bulk of first-team practice snaps through training camp. But Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has also seen training camp action.

Mendoza has worked primarily with the second unit, though he stepped in with the starters last week after Cousins was held out of team drills following a heated exchange with star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Sam Gordon. Gordon described the rookie quarterback as bouncing back from his rough stretches with strong ones, and leading the first team with poise while Cousins watched from the sideline.

No exact snap-count breakdown for the preseason has been released, but the Raiders have made clear that reps won’t be rationed lightly. “Plenty of reps during the preseason” is what starters can expect, Kubiak said, as quoted by AtoZ Sports‘ Justin Churchill.

With Cousins likely to see a limited workload once preseason games begin, Mendoza is positioned to see extended action across all three contests, according to the same report.

Aidan O’Connell rounds out the quarterback room as the No. 3 option and has shown accuracy in training camp throws, though he’s currently working behind both Cousins and Mendoza on the depth chart. Thursday’s opener against Arizona marks the first time this competition plays out in front of an opposing sideline rather than just Kubiak’s own coaching staff.