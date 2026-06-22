Raiders Hidden Training Camp Battle Features A Player Primed for Breakout Season

The Las Vegas Raiders should enter next month’s training camp with a mix of excitement and confidence. While the wide receiver position receives the majority of attention, one of the most crucial battles remains largely unnoticed. Granted, many view the defensive tackle position, unless you’re Aaron Donald, as anonymous trench fighters who do the dirty work. Although this may be true in some cases, Las Vegas needs interior pressure to ease the burden on its perimeter pass-rush threats.

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard wants to bring an aggressive version of the 3-4 with variation. Meaning, unlike traditional 3-4 defenses, Leonard wants two particular aspects: aggression and versatility.

For example, he wants the front to be able to play either tight, using zero or one-techniques, all the way to a five- or seven-front with the occasional wide nine. Under those circumstances, the Raiders need multiple defensive tackles to stand out. Jonah Laulu, Thomas Booker IV, Adam Butler, and Tonka Hemingway will all vie for starting spots up front.

The Tweener With Surprising Versatility

Laulu possesses the anchor and power (6’5″, 289 pounds) to play anywhere on the interior. Yet what stands out is his nimbleness in changing direction and re-establishing contact with blockers.

Notably, he demonstrates the quickness required to execute a quality spin move. Normally, a spin remains the exclusive dominion of twitchy edge rushers. Yet, the Hawaii product flashes these abilities as quietly as possible. Too often, Laulu will surprise too late in the rep, displaying a lack of confidence in his abilities. Reps will build that self-belief.

The Fighter Who Refuses to Stand Still

Butler is not the most agile or graceful defensive tackle. However, defenses love players like him. He will not stay blocked and will use the most active defensive hands on the interior. While 50 tackles, three TFLs, and a sack may not seem significant on paper, film reveals a different narrative. Butler’s ability to move forward and use his hands simultaneously is the underrated key to the Raiders’ defense.

Knocking Down Passes

Booker is one of the shortest of the quartet yet could be the best athlete. Like a small forward in the NBA, he can leave his feet or lash out an arm into a passing lane. (44 tackles, 5 passes defended, one TFL, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.) Nothing jars a passing rhythm faster than disrupting sight lines.

Additionally, the passes can morph into possible interceptions under the best circumstances. Moreover, with his strength, Booker forces the running game to redirect, waiting for an additional hole to open or for the intended inside run to bounce to the boundary.

Hemingway’s Small Sample Production

During his rookie campaign, the former South Carolina product did not start a single game, playing just 192 snaps over nine games. Still, no Raiders defender produced more with fewer snaps (9 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery). Hemingway, at 284 pounds, isn’t the biggest tackle, but what he does is close on the ball with explosion and purpose.

Before that, despite the aforementioned physical limitations, he will battle much larger guards with power and keep his feet churning, forcing players accustomed to standing mostly still and outmuscling opponents to move against their will. With his production and more snaps, Hemingway could see an eight-sack season as a second-year player.

Overall, no one will probably consider the Raiders’ defensive tackles elite players. However, in order to win more games, there is no need to play at a Pro Bowl level. If they can repeat last year’s production, combined with Maxx Crosby getting help on the outside, Las Vegas could end up on the winning end of more games than they did a year ago.