Rams Issued Strong Stefon Diggs Take Amid Raiders Speculation

Aside from Maxx Crosby’s future and the ongoing quarterback competition, one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders is the wide receiver group. The unit has plenty of potential, but there are still several unanswered questions.

Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker are expected to play key roles for whoever wins the starting quarterback job. The biggest question is whether either receiver is ready to take on a larger workload as a featured target.

Las Vegas is also looking for more production from second-year receivers Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. after both endured difficult rookie campaigns. In recent months, the Raiders have been named an ideal landing spot for free agent wideout Stefon Diggs.

However, they aren’t the only team that many see as a good fit for Diggs, who has experience with Kirk Cousins and working with young QBs. Jake Beckman of FanSided believes that the Los Angeles Rams should sign Diggs as the team has gone all in on this season.

“A lot has been said about the Rams using the 13th overall pick in the draft to get Ty Simpson,” Beckman wrote in a July 25 article. “The bottom line is that yes, he might be the guy after Matthew Stafford, but they also could’ve used an offensive lineman or a wide receiver to help them win right now…

“Signing Stefon Diggs would give Matthew Stafford and the Rams an above-average pass catcher who could lighten the load for [Puka] Nacua and [Davante] Adams.”

Why the Rams Make Sense for Stefon Diggs

Moreover, Beckman explained why he feels that the Rams make sense for Diggs at this point in his career, where he’ll be WR3 or maybe WR2 depending on injuries.

“Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are the dudes in their wide receiver room,” Beckman added in his article. “Nacua is a lunatic, and he plays like a lunatic. There are about five plays every game where he gets his soul knocked out of his body, and he misses a decent amount of time. Adams is just an old dog. He does what he does really well, but can you trust him to be healthy for the entire season? I’d bet not.”

Mina Kimes Sees Raiders as Fit for Stefon Diggs

When it comes to the Raiders, one of the analysts who has been vocal about the team signing Diggs is Mina Kimes of ESPN. Recently, when naming potential fits for the veteran wideout, she named the Silver and Black.

“[Diggs is] not wrong in that there are a lot of teams around the league where he would be an upgrade, especially based on what we saw last season,” Kimes said on the July 13 edition of “NFL Live.” “He was tremendously productive in New England; he had an 83 percent catch rate, which led all receivers.

“He was third in yards per route run. While he might not have as much juice as he had in his prime, he is still an exceptional route runner, very difficult to deal with at the line of scrimmage and, as evidenced by the catch rate, has elite hands.

“When I look at teams across the NFL like Las Vegas and their wide receiver group, Washington, or Kansas City, to name a few, I absolutely think they should be on the phone about Stefon Diggs because he would be an upgrade for them.”

Last season for the New England Patriots, Diggs played 450 pass snaps, earning him an 87.5 overall PFF grade. The veteran wideout hauled in 85 receptions on 100 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Moreover, he averaged 11.9 yards per reception on the season and generated 363 yards after the catch.