Ravens Get Major Deebo Samuel Take Amid Raiders Speculation

The Las Vegas Raiders are receiving takes left and right on their wide receiver position. Not many are sold on the current group and are urging the Silver and Black to dip into the free agent market to sign a veteran wideout.

Las Vegas receives several scenarios almost weekly to improve its wideout group. Recently, free agent Deebo Samuel has been a name in the speculation mill, given that Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak does have a history with the wideout when both were with the San Francisco 49ers.

Nonetheless, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan believes that another potential team that could go after Samuel is the Baltimore Ravens.

“[Samuel] is capable of being an option for some team,” Sullivan said in a May 31 video from CBS Sports. “I look at the Baltimore Ravens, and it kind of feels like their MO of bringing in wide receivers who are a little long in the tooth but still able to squeeze out a little more talent, a little more production from them.

“I look at this team, and they have done this most recently with DeAndre Hopkins [and] I still think they need someone opposite Zay Flowers in that wide receiver room, and more than that, I think Deebo Samuel would be really interesting in this offense. He’s just a flat-out weapon, and you can put him in the backfield.”

Raiders Get Blunt Deebo Samuel Message

Where does that Raiders and Samuel speculation come from? Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated matched the remaining veteran free agents with potential teams that would be ideal fits. Regarding the Raiders, Manzano sees Samuel as a fit.

“Previously, I had the Colts as Samuel’s best team fit,” Manzano wrote in a May 29 article. “I’ll switch here and go with the receiver-needy Raiders. Jalen Nailor is currently the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, but in reality, star tight end Brock Bowers is the top pass-catching option in Las Vegas.

“But depth is needed, especially after Bowers was limited most of his second second due to a knee injury. Also, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. are still searching for consistency on the field.”

What Would Deebo Samuel Bring to a Team?

Last season with the Washington Commanders, Samuel played a total of 713 snaps (479 pass snaps and 234 run snaps), resulting in a 69.4 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he recorded 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per reception and generating 471 yards after the catch.

Meanwhile, in the running game, the veteran wideout had 17 carries for 75 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

As mentioned, Samuel has a connection with Kubiak, who was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator during the 2023 season when the veteran was with the Niners (2019-2024). As a result, Samuel would be a go-to player to show everyone what Kubiak wants his offense to look like.

It will be interesting to see whether the Raiders dip into the free-agent market or decide to roll with this wide receiver unit to start the 2026 season.