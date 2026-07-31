Former Raiders & 3-Time Pro Bowler Retiring From NFL

Training camp just started, but there have been a number of player retirements. The Las Vegas Raiders already saw two former players retire in recent days, with Denico Autry and Johnathan Hankins stepping away from football.

Now a third former Raider is joining them in retirement. Veteran offensive lineman Andrus Peat announced that he has decided to retire from the NFL at the age of 32.

“11 years in the league, I gave it everything I had. I may be walking away from football, but not from the lessons it taught me,” Peat wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and especially my brothers in the trenches. I’m grateful beyond words that I was able to live out this dream. On to the next chapter with my wife and sons. All glory to God!”

Peat played 11 years in the NFL after being a first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints. He made three Pro Bowls early in his career and was considered one of the best guards in the league. He started to fall off after a number of injuries, but continued to get work.

He joined the Raiders in 2024 and played in 15 games. He spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and played in six games. Though he wasn’t a consistent starter his last couple of years, he was a very good player in his prime.

Tyler Linderbaum Praises OL’s Work Ethic

The Raiders had arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL last season, so they decided to give star center Tyler Linderbaum a record-breaking contract in free agency.

Just adding him should make the whole group significantly better. Linderbaum is still new to the team, but he’s already impressed with the work ethic he’s seeing from his teammates.

“It’s a great group, hard-working group,” Linderbaum told reporters. “Guys that come in the building each and every day and want to improve, and that’s all you can ask for out of an offensive unit. You know, there’s not many more reps until we are going to be playing our first preseason game, so the more we can gel during that period of time is really critical and important, and each rep that we get is going to be really valuable.”

Linderbaum Talks Importance of Versatility

Linderbaum is going to be the starting center for the foreseeable future, but the Raiders have a few offensive linemen who can play multiple positions. Linderbaum could likely play guard if he needed to, but he’s too good at center to move him.

He beleives it’s important for offensive linemen to have at least a little bit of versatility in their game.

“You can help out a team a lot,” Linderbaum said of the offensive line having versatile pieces. “The more you can do, the more you can show your athleticism and ability to play different spots, different roles is critical, and as we get closer [to the season], that stuff will figure itself out, but right now as a unit, showing your ability to do multiple things and play multiple positions as well.”