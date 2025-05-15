Speedy Raiders Rookie Cornerback Turns Heads in Minicamp

First impressions can be powerful in the NFL, especially for rookies trying to carve out a role and earn the trust of their new coaches.

Darien Porter is taking that opportunity to heart.

The third-round defensive back from Iowa State was among the early standouts during last weekend’s Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie minicamp, according to Case Keefer of the Las Vegas Sun.

Keefer said that the 6-foot-4 Porter “towered over” his fellow defensive backs and “looked like the fastest player on the field.”

Porter was, after all, clocked at 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine, the third-fastest time of any player in attendance. His performance turned the heads of coaches, scouts and other spectators, and resulted in the Raiders selecting him 68th overall.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas announced it had signed the 24-year-old Porter to a four-year, $6.72 million deal, with a $1.53 million signing bonus.

Raiders Secondary Lacking Experience

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the sixth overall pick, is shaping up to be Las Vegas’ most impactful rookie, but Keefer says Porter may not be far behind.

The Raiders let nickelback Nate Hobbs leave to sign with the Green Bay Packers in free agency, then waived cornerback Jack Jones after failed attempts to trade him. With few proven commodities in a secondary that includes Jakorian Bennett, Darnay Holmes, Decamerion Richardson and Sam Webb, Porter has a path to early playing time.

They did sign cornerback Eric Stokes (one year, $4 million) and safety Jeremy Chinn (two years, $16 million).

No matter the situation, Porter doesn’t plan to rest on his laurels.

“Everyone’s excited, there’s a lot of juice going around,” Porter said via the Las Vegas Sun. “Yeah, we made it to the NFL but now the thing is to stay here and make your mark here.”

Porter a Man of Many Talents

Versatility is one of Porter’s strong suits. He played wide receiver his first three years at Iowa State (2019-21) before transitioning to cornerback before the 2022 season. As a sixth-year senior in 2024, Porter notched three interceptions.

Prior to the draft, he was ranked the eighth-best cornerback and 64th overall prospect by Pro Football Focus.

“Porter is a rare prospect,” lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema wrote. “He is a wide receiver-turned-cornerback with ideal ball skills, ranks above the 95th percentile in height and length and has an elite track background that translates to the field. He is still raw as just a one-year starter despite being a sixth-year player, but his special teams impact and sky-high potential are worth drafting in the middle rounds.”

Porter improved his stock enough at the combine that he almost didn’t wind up in Las Vegas. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters that at least one team tried leapfrogging Las Vegas via trade to draft Porter.

Carroll, who was hired in January, sees similarities between Porter and another (far more accomplished) cornerback he’s coached.

“Richard Sherman was a wide receiver at Stanford until (Coach Jim) Harbaugh kicked him over to the other side of the ball, and he had one year playing corner,” Carroll said. “There’s a lot of similarities in the makeup of these two kids. Richard’s history is pretty bright, so I have really high expectations for how this works out with Darien. He kind of fits the mold.”