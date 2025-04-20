Ravens Predicted to Add Towering CB Via Day 2 Draft Trade

Adding to their options at cornerback is likely to be a focus for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL draft, even if it means trading up the board to make it happen.

One viable scenario involves general manager Eric DeCosta engineering a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Day 2. It’s a trade proposal from NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter, who has the Ravens acquiring the 95th pick overall and using it to take towering and versatile defensive back Darien Porter.

Although Reuter didn’t make it clear exactly what the Ravens would have to give to the Chiefs to double up in the third round, Porter would be a worth a trade. He’s raw, but physically gifted and is also dynamic on special teams.

In other words, Porter would answer pressing needs in two phases for the Ravens.

Darien Porter an Intriguing CB Prospect for Ravens

The cornerback room has been depleted this offseason after the Ravens let Arthur Maulet go and saw Brandon Stephens join the New York Jets in free agency. There is still talent on the roster, in the form of All-Pro Marlon Humphrey and 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins, but the Ravens need more.

Reinforcements could come in the form of a trade for a seven-time Pro Bowler who suits the Ravens’ favorite coverage. However, the last trade DeCosta made for cornerback help, adding Tre’Davious White last November, proved short-lived and he rejoined former team the Buffalo Bills.

A more cost-effective and potentially long-term solution would be for the Ravens to put a prominent draft pick on the depth chart. Porter qualifies thanks to what Reuter’s colleague Lance Zierlein describes as an “elite combination of size, length and speed.”

Zierlein also noted how 6-foot-3 Porter “possesses arm length that offensive tackles would covet.” The 24-year-old’s length and downhill aggression would make him an excellent press and bump and run corner, something highlighted here by ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Porter will need the right coaching because he only spent one season as a cornerback at Iowa State. Despite his lack of experience, the intangibles should be enough for the Ravens to give Porter the chance to learn from savvy secondary coach Chuck Pagano.

Another likely Day 2 pick is a better scheme fit, but Porter would have the edge thanks to his chops in another area where the Ravens need help.

Trade Can Boost Changing Ravens Special Teams

Big plays in football’s third phase were a hallmark of Porter’s collegiate career. As Zierlein noted, he was a “standout talent at gunner with four career blocked punts.”

Porter also blocked a field goal against Kansas State last December. His assessment that “when it comes to special teams, it’s all about, you know, your investment and your heart,” per Jake Brend of ABC’s Local 5 News, surely appeals to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, a former special teams coordinator.

"It's not the sexiest job… they are game-changing plays." Darien Porter blocked a kick in Iowa State's win over K-State. The senior from Bettendorf has now blocked five kicks in his career. Porter talks about the pride he takes in his job. pic.twitter.com/XvwvPqY4t3 — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) December 1, 2024

Harbaugh wants more big plays from the kicking units, both in the return and coverage games. Porter would provide them as an athletic marvel who earned more responsibility for the Cyclones and deserves his status as a draft riser and worthy trade target for a team with the Ravens’ needs.