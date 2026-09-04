Raiders Cut Promising Rookie WR Due to Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to tinker with the roster a bit before the start of the season. Several undrafted free agents were left on the practice squad.

One of the rookies the Raiders signed after the draft who had some hype was former BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts. He was a productive player in college, but didn’t boast elite athletic traits.

Unfortunately for him, he got banged up this offseason and didn’t get much of a chance to prove himself. When the Raiders announced their final roster, they noted that they were waiving Roberts with an injury designation. He cleared waivers, which brought him back to the Raiders.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Las Vegas has decided to waive him with an injury settlement. If he clears waivers again, he should be a free agent.

The good news for him is that he could still have a chance to play this season if he’s healthy. It just won’t be with the Raiders. Roberts had over 800 receiving yards in each of his final two seasons at BYU. Perhaps there are teams out there that like his potential. It’s not clear how hurt he is, but if he’s taking a settlement, it could mean that he should be ready to play at some point this season.

Raiders May Have Worst WR Room

The Raiders would’ve been thrilled if Roberts turned out to be a steal. The wide receiver talent on the team is underwhelming.

In fact, some believe they have one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the NFL.

“(Klint) Kubiak maximized Sam Darnold and found a way to feed JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) in Seattle, and his offense started out hot in Derek Carr’s final year with New Orleans,” an executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “But Kirk is immobile, (Ashton) Jeanty is starting off injured and it’s such a top-heavy offensive roster. It is Jeanty, (Brock) Bowers and then probably the worst receiver room in the league along with Miami.”

“If you are scheming up stuff for Tre Tucker as your 1, yikes,” the exec added. “I like Jalen Nailor as an add, but what was he, a third at best in Minnesota? Kubiak is definitely going to have his offensive guru-ness tested.”

What Can Raiders Do to Upgrade WR Room?

There’s no quick fix coming for the Raiders, and it’s hard to see them trading a valuable draft pick for one this season. The team just has to hope that the players currently on the roster step up.

Next year, the Raiders could very well target a wide receiver early in the draft. It’s arguably their biggest position of need. Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor could prove to be good players, but as the executive pointed out, it’s hard to see either of them being a good No. 1.

Luckily, the Raiders have star tight end Brock Bowers, who is one of the best receivers in the NFL regardless of position. The offense can still be effective with a weak wide receiver room.