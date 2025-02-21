Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Told to Give $120 Million Contract to Big Arm QB

  • 247 Views
  • 42 Shares
  • Updated
sam darnold
Getty
Sam Darnold with NFC Pro Bowl QBs.

There are many different ways the Las Vegas Raiders could choose to attack their quarterback positions this offseason. While the draft is an appealing option, there appears to be momentum building that the team will try to find their starting quarterback in free agency.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is the only free agent quarterback who could potentially be a franchise player. He’s 27 and coming off his best season as a pro. However, if the Raiders want him, they are going to have to drop some serious cash.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes that Las Vegas should sign Darnold on a projected three-year, $120 million contract.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have both the money to burn and a renewed desire to win after some organizational changes,” Kay wrote in a Feb. 18 column. With Tom Brady joining forces with a new group of deep-pocketed owners, the Raiders have the financial means to make a splash in free agency. The team also brought aboard a 73-year-old head coach in Pete Carroll, which suggests Vegas isn’t planning on an extended rebuild.”

That’s a steep price to pay but if Darnold plays like he did in 2024 over the next three seasons, he’d be a steal at $40 million a year.

Sam Darnold Could Be Good Fit With Chip Kelly

Had the Raiders decided to run things back with Antonio Pierce as head coach and Scott Turner as offensive coordinator, signing Darnold wouldn’t have made sense. It’s clear that the quarterback needs a strong offensive mind calling plays for him to be successful.

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll as head coach and Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator. While Carroll has a defensive background, he’s coached some very good quarterbacks and should have some level of familiarity with Darnold due to their USC ties.

Kelly has been calling plays and developing quarterbacks for over two decades. Kay pointed out that he would be a strong fit with Darnold.

“It doesn’t hurt that Las Vegas also courted Chip Kelly to run the offense,” Kay wrote. “SI.com’s Albert Breer called the potential Darnold-Kelly combination a ‘really good fit,’ a pairing that could see the 27-year-old quarterback improve upon his 66.2 percent completion rating, 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns he put up in 2024.

“Although it would likely cost the Raiders somewhere in the $40 million per year range to get Darnold’s signature, that’s a price worth paying if he instantly turned around a downtrodden squad that has suffered since Derek Carr’s departure.”

Darnold Is Not a Sure Thing

Darnold proved last season that he can at the very least be a high-end starting quarterback in the right system. However, he played very poorly in the Vikings’ two biggest games of the season.

Sure, he can play great when the lights aren’t as bright but the ultimate goal is to win playoff games, especially if a quarterback is getting paid $40 million a year. Darnold has only started in one playoff game and he didn’t play well at all.

Now, that was his first playoff game so perhaps he could still get better in tougher spots but it’s something the Raiders need to weigh before they consider signing him.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Raiders Told to Give $120 Million Contract to Big Arm QB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x