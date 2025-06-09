Las Vegas Raiders Superstar Maxx Crosby Turns Heads With Excitement for 2025

On June 9, 2025 the Las Vegas Raiders hosted their Media Day for the 2025 NFL season, which included interview panels with many of the most prominent members of the Raiders organization.

The panel, moderated by Raiders insiders JT the Brick, Eric Allen and Paul Gutierrez, included prominent new members of the Raiders such as new Head Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith.

But perhaps the most exciting interview for Raiders fans was with longtime face of the franchise Maxx Crosby.

Crosby, a Pro Bowler in four straight seasons for the Raiders, is coming off a season in 2025 that was majorly hampered by an ankle injury he suffered in a Week 2 victory versus the Baltimore Ravens. He played through the injury for several weeks but it ultimately ended his season in Week 15.

Raider fans are eager to see Crosby back on the field in a Silver and Black uniform in 2025, and they’re going to be even more excited after hearing Crosby’s comments at media day.

Crosby Said He’s In The Best Shape

Raiders fans don’t need to be concerned about Crosby coming into 2025 – physically or in any other aspect. He seems to be feeling better than he ever has.

“I’m 100% healthy mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally, everything is on point,” Crosby said. “It’s been an incredible offseason so far.”

Crosby didn’t stop at saying this is the best he’s felt personally, however. He’s feeling like not only the best version of Maxx Crosby, but the best pass rusher in football.

“I truly believe I am the best in the world at what I do and I’m looking to prove that every single down this year,” Crosby declared. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Back on May 26, 2025, Crosby was ranked the sixth-best edge defender in football ahead of the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus. Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, TJ Watt, Nick Bosa and Aidan Hutchinson were ranked ahead of him.

If Crosby is to be believed, he will surpass all of those superstars on that list ahead of the 2026 season.

Crosby Also Raved About Carroll

Crosby also seems to think he is set up for success in 2025 largely due to being like-minded with new Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll.

“Coach Carroll is incredible,” Crosby said. “We haven’t been with each other for very long but just being with him so far this offseason and spending a lot of time upstairs watching more film together and talking ball the dude’s obsessed, and that’s how I am.”

Crosby enters into a situation in 2025 where he works with a blend of familiarity and fresh energy. It’s his first time working with Carroll, but his fourth straight season working with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and third straight year with defensive line coach Rob Leonard.

Crosby will have access to a great blend of resources including coaches that have already helped him reach the Pro Bowl and a new Head Coach in Pete Carroll that has College Football national titles and a Super Bowl championship under his belt.

After his offseason and comments at media day, Raiders fans’ excitement for Crosby’s return is at an all time high.